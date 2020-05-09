CREOKS Health Services has transitioned many in-clinic services and resources to electronic options to assist in social distancing and continuity of care. Our priority is to meet the community’s needs while doing our part to keep our staff, clients and their families healthy. CREOKS has expanded our electronic services so clients can continue to receive needed services and resources while in the safety of their own home.
CREOKS provides confidential outpatient behavioral health services and medication management in our clinics, in-home and through school-based programs. As COVID-19 increased in Oklahoma we looked to electronic technology to continue to provide services to children, adults and families. Without these options, children and adolescents who regularly receive our services at school, would have seen a lapse of care while schools are closed. As our community is urged to stay home in an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19, our ability to provide services and resources over the phone, and through Zoom video conferencing and telehealth, has made it possible for our clients, of all ages, to continue to receive regular care and timely medication refills. Injections are still available in the clinic, by appointment only.
CREOKS is also bridging the gap by providing a COVID-19 resources page on our website, creoks.org and through the use of myStrength’s web and mobile tools that supports personal goals and well-being. myStrength has resources for managing the heightened stress and concern brought on by COVID-19. Access to the program is provided free to clients and their families and will help manage stress, offer tips for parenting challenges and support for emotional health in the midst of COVID-19.
CREOKS Health Services is an established, non-profit organization providing comprehensive health, wellness and social services. Our behavioral health division has been serving communities in Oklahoma since 1980. We have 23 clinics across Oklahoma where we provide quality behavioral health and social services. Our reputation has allowed us to work with local agencies, schools, and civic organizations to help individuals and families. CREOKS is certified by the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services and nationally accredited by CARF.
