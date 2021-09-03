COVID-19 vaccinations slightly rise amid spike

Numbers of Pittsburg County residents who have received the COVID-19 vaccinations continue to trickle toward the halfway point — but health officials said it's not enough for herd immunity.
Meanwhile, a third COVID-19 dose for those with immune deficiencies is now available at the Pittsburg County Health Department — which should not be confused with a booster shot, public health officials said.
"We are currently doing the third doses for people with immunocompromised conditions," said Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery, referring to those with a weakened immune system who face increased chances of infection and illness.
Montgomery said the third dose offered to people with immunocompromised conditions is not the same thing as the booster shot being considered for members of the general public who have already received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations.
Plans for a possible third booster shot in the fall have been announced by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services but have not been approved at this point by the federal Food and Drug Administration. The FDA plans to meet Sept. 17 with the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices to gather more input and information.
"We're only doing the third dose for those with immunocompromised conditions," Montgomery said of the health department's current policy.
"Some people don't make a distinction between a third dose and a booster," she said. "For us, it's different."
New COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Pittsburg County and much of the state. The Oklahoma State Department of Health said 372 active COVID-19 cases were reported in Pittsburg County as of Sept.1, with one additional death.
Nearly 49% of the 37,232 Pittsburg County residents who are 12 and older and eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination, have been given at least one dose of the vaccine, Montgomery said. A total of 18,161 county residents, or 48.8% of those eligible to be vaccinated, have been given at least one of the shots, she said.
Montgomery said 39.2% of those who are eligible, or 14,577 Pittsburg County residents, are fully vaccinated for COVID-19. Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots for their vaccinations, while Johnson and Johnson's requires a single dose.
Percentages rise when it comes to Pittsburg County residents who are 65 or older who have received at least one COVID-19 vaccination. Nearly 70%, of the 8,882 county residents in that age group, or 6,194 individuals, have been administered at least one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
Almost 62% of Pittsburg County residents who are 65 or older, or 5,501 individuals, are considered fully-vaccinated.
With the recent increases in COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County and most of the state, public health officials would like to see the number of county residents who are vaccinated against the illness climb much higher.
"It's not changing significantly," Montgomery said of the county's vaccination numbers. "We creep up every now and then. That will not establish herd immunity."
Herd immunity refers to an indirect protection from an infectious disease that occurs when enough of a given population achieves immunity, either through vaccinations or immunity developed through an earlier infection. In the case of COVID 19, health officials are seeking herd immunity through increased vaccinations.
Public health officials say the percentage of a population that must be vaccinated to achieve herd immunity against COVID-10 is not known as this point — but they generally agree it's much higher than 50%.
Anyone who would like to schedule a COVID-19 vaccination, as well as those with an immunocompromised condition who need the third shot can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-243-1267.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
