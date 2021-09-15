COVID-19 vaccinations pass halfway point; more new cases

More than half of Pittsburg County residents received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations — but there were still more than 200 new cases of the illness reported over the past two weeks.
Also, the number of younger county residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 has increased significantly when compared to the same time last year.
Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery is glad to have reached the vaccination milestone.
"It's moving," Montgomery noted, although she would like to see it climb even higher.
Another number is more troublesome.
"I looked over data for the last 14 days for the zero-to-17 age group in Pittsburg County," Montgomery said. "There are 82 cases in the last two weeks."
How does that compare to the same general time period in 2020?
"When we look at Pittsburg County in the zero-to-7 age group during that same time period, we had seven cases," Montgomery said. "That's a big difference in the number of cases in our kids."
Montgomery said she didn't know for sure what accounted for the difference, but suggested a couple of reasons.
"The Delta variant impacts younger children," she said. "Last year we were requiring masks in more places and had a lot more rules."
As of Sept. 14, there have been 218 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths reported in Pittsburg County, Montgomery said. That compares with 326 active cases and two new deaths over the past week reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
Montgomery said the difference in the number relates to new cases and active cases.
A case is considered still active "if you continue to have a fever or symptoms and may still be infectious," she said. Active cases also includes those who are hospitalized.
Meanwhile, 51.7% of Pittsburg County residents who are aged at least 12 or older have now received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. That means 19,256 county residents have received at least one of the COVID-19 shots, out of 37,232 who are eligible to get it.
Numbers of county residents who are 12 and above who are fully-vaccinated are also trending upward, with 41.9% considered fully-vaccinated, Montgomery said.
When county residents who are 65 and older are counted, 71.2% have been given at least one of the vaccinations, which amounts to 6,327 individuals.
Montgomery said 68.7%, or of those 65 and older in Pittsburg County are considered fully-vaccinated.
It currently takes two rounds of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines to be considered fully-vaccinated, although that could change if the federal Food and Drug Administration makes a decision on booster shots later this week, as expected. A third shot is already being offered to those with immunocompromised conditions, Montgomery said.
Montgomery expected to hear something by Friday as to whether the Pittsburg County Health Department will be offering a third booster shot — which Montgomery maintains is not the third shot currently being offered to those with immunocompromised systems.
Vaccinations for COVID-19 vaccinations are still offered at the Pittsburg County Health Department as well as at various sites around the city. Montgomery said anyone wanting to set up an appointment for a vaccination can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
