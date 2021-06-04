COVID-19 vaccination rates rise as strike teams fan out across county

More people have been given the COVID-19 vaccination in Pittsburg County — but the numbers still have a way to go to reach the national goal of having 70% of the people vaccinated by the Fourth of July.
The percentage of eligible Pittsburg County residents who have received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations through the Pittsburg County Health Department or one of its partners is around 31%, with those from ages 12 to 15 recently becoming eligible for the vaccinations. Previously, only those aged 16 or older had been eligible.
As the number of those who've been vaccinated increases, Pittsburg County Health Department COVID-19 vaccination strike teams continue to fan out around the county. Vaccinations also remain available at a number of sites, including several pharmacies.
With vaccinations now approved for those 12 and older, the health department looks at a wider range of ages when compiling its numbers.
Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said 37,233 Pittsburg County residents fall into the age category of 12 or older. As of May 31. She said 11,595 of them had received at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations as of May 31, either through the Pittsburg County Health Department or through a partner, such as a pharmacy.
"We have about 31 percent who have at least one dose," Montgomery said.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines require a two-shot series, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is a single shot.
Montgomery said 9,964 individuals, or about 27% of those 12 and older in Pittsburg County, have been fully-vaccinated through the health department or those partnering with the agency. That means they have received two rounds of either the Moderna or Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations, or the single one required of Johnson and Johnson.
The number is higher regarding those aged 65 or older in the county. Of the approximately 8,882 county residents who fall into that category, 4,984 individuals — around 56% — have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, said Montgomery. Out of those, she said 4,466 or approximately 50%, are fully-vaccinated.
Montgomery said the total number of county residents who've been vaccinated for COVID-19 is actually higher, because her numbers do not include those vaccinated by the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, which reports its numbers federally, not through the state.
"They've done a lot," she said.
Now, the emphasis continues on trying to reach those who have not been vaccinated by making the vaccinations more accessible.
"If places want to have a strike team come out, we will come to their business, or festival," Montgomery said, mentioning a couple of examples. "We've done a lot of locations," she said. Strike teams have also gone to community centers and to churches upon request.
McAlester resident Adam Butler is among those who received his first COVID-19 vaccination during an outdoor event at McAlester's Michael J. Hunter Park. Although he was open to getting vaccinated, he hadn't gotten around to it until he saw a Pittsburg County Health Department strike team station operated by RNs Tiffany Busby and Sandy Schmitt set up on the park grounds during an L'Ouverture-related event.
Butler decided to get a vaccination on the spot.
"I just wanted to get one," he said, pulling up his shirt sleeve as Schmitt administered the vaccine.
Montgomery said those who would like to request a COVID-19 strike team should contact the Pittsburg County Health Department.
Free COVID-19 vaccinations are also available at the Pittsburg County Health Department. Anyone who wants to set up an appointment can do so by phoning 918-423-1267. They can also still sign up through the OSDH portal if they prefer, Montgomery said.
When the vaccines first began to become available earlier this year, those who wanted to get them went to the first vaccination pods held at the Expo Center in McAlester. Most were required to sign up in advance by computer through a portal operated by the Oklahoma State Department of Health.
"Everyone who wanted one, they came to us," Montgomery said. "We were serving a lot of people at the pods."
Now, in the ongoing effort to reach more people, the health department endeavors to come to them.
While the number of daily vaccinations aren't as high as they were when the vaccinations first became available, Montgomery is glad the number of those vaccinated continues to increase.
"I think we're doing great," she said.
