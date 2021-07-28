Pittsburg County's active COVID-19 cases surpassed 100 for the first time in months and its average new daily cases nearly quadrupled over the past week amid the virus' statewide resurgence.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday reported 110 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County — which marked the first time the county's active cases surpassed 100 since March. Pittsburg County also saw its average new daily cases skyrocket from 9.8 to 38.3 from the previous week as COVID-19 numbers surge across Oklahoma.
OSDH reported 4,856 total cases in Pittsburg County, 4,667 assumed recoveries, and 79 deaths — or 110 active cases. Seventeen of those active cases were reported at Oklahoma State Penitentiary.
The health department listed Pittsburg County in the orange risk phase — which indicates "many COVID-19 positive cases are present in the community with undetected cases likely" with a higher risk of community spread.
OSDH releases a weekly COVID-19 situation update on Wednesdays. It listed 63 counties in the orange risk level, 12 in yellow, two in green.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention listed most of Oklahoma as a high-risk of COVID-19 transmission on Wednesday.
CDC officials on Tuesday announced new masking guidelines, recommending vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant surges.
Vaccines are effective against COVID-19 and safe as seen in clinical trial settings but no vaccine is 100% effective.
Oklahoma health officials on Tuesday urged Gov. Kevin Stitt to issue an emergency declaration to allow expanded care for COVID-19 patients, which the Republican previously said he will not do.
Dr. Mary Clarke, president of the state medical association, told the Associated Press such an emergency declaration would allow hospitals seeing a surge of COVID-19 patients could convert areas for non-COVID patients.
It would also allow public schools to issue mask mandates after Oklahoma lawmakers passed a law prohibiting school district from requiring face coverings in the latest session.
Several Republican senators this week signed a letter urging Stitt to call a special session so they can prohibit any entity in Oklahoma from requiring vaccines.
Health experts continue recommending more people to get vaccinated as cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to rise across Oklahoma.
District 9/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery also told the News-Capital she wishes more people would get the vaccine.
Free vaccines are available by calling the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267.
Contact Adrian O'Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
