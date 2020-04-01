With generous support from our industry partners, the Professional Beauty Association (PBA) and PBA Charities have created a new fund to help our industry during this unprecedented crisis.
The PBA COVID-19 Relief Fund will provide $500 to licensed beauty professionals who are unable to work due to COVID-19. The funding, if awarded to you, is intended to be emergency aid for short-term immediate needs such as food and bills.
Please note:
- Funds are limited to donations in hand and we expect to receive an overwhelming number of applications.
- We understand $500 doesn't replace your lost income, our goal is to provide a meaningful amount of aid while assisting as many as possible. Not everyone who submits an application will receive funding.
- Applications will be reviewed on a daily basis Monday through Friday.
- In order for your application to be considered, you MUST complete all the requested fields accurately.
- Applications will be funded with a lottery system as donations are received so that all eligible applicants have an equal chance of receiving aid.
- Do not submit multiple applications. Duplicates slow down the process for everyone and those submitting multiple applications will be disqualified.
- Due to growing concern for our staff’s ability to work onsite with quarantines, potential mail disruption, business closures & overall need to speed up funding delivery, our payment delivery approach will be a virtual prepaid card through Tradeshift/American Express. Selected aid applicants will receive an email with a link to create a login with our payment partner, Tradeshift Go. Once logged in, you will be able to request your $500. Once the request is approved, your funding becomes immediately available on a virtual prepaid card that you can use to pay bills and make purchases anywhere that American Express is accepted online or over the phone. Please make sure you use a valid email address on your application, or you will not receive funds.
PLEASE KEEP IN MIND: If you personally have access to funds, remember we have many industry friends who will rely on this aid. Only apply for funds if you are really in need. Those participating in individual or salon-based fundraisers for COVID-19 relief (i.e. a GoFundMe for your salon) are not eligible to apply.
Please do NOT follow up on your application, we will reach out to you if we need additional information and will do our best to process applications in a timely manner.
We are in this together as we are Connected by Passion. United by Beauty.
Website available at: https://pbacharities.wufoo.com/forms/z16sfdhi0st99bn/
