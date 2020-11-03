COVID-19 precautions taken for Wreaths Across America ceremony

Tammy Hinton wants to make sure people stay safe as they honor veterans.
Hinton said the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony to honor local veterans in McAlester will be held without a public gathering to help prevent community spread of COVID-19.
"It's changing this year because of the pandemic," said Hinton, who is the chaplin for the McAlester area Daughters of the American Revolution.
Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit based out of Columbia Falls, Maine, coordinates wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and more than 1,600 graveyards nationwide every December.
The nonprofit reported it laid more than 700,000 memorial wreaths at 1,000 locations in 2014 to honor veterans.
Hinton said Wreaths Across America sent a letter requesting no public ceremonies be held this year.
But she and her husband, Herb, a member of the District 27 Masons, will lay wreaths this year in McAlester and hold a ceremonial service without a public gathering.
"We all have to adapt a little this year because the circumstances that we're in," Hinton said.
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday showed 1,323 total cases, 1,176 assumed recoveries, and 21 deaths in Pittsburg County.
Hinton said although the Wreaths Across America ceremony is changing this year, she hopes people continue to honor veterans and donate to the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Association Medical Center at 1011 Honor Heights Dr. in Muskogee. The veteran's center can be called at 888-397-8387.
"And it doesn't have to be a very big donation," Hinton said. "It can be something like $10 and you can send it and tell them to give it to a veteran to use at the snack bar."
