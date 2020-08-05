Coronavirus safety will highlight an annual back-to-school meeting for McAlester school employees.
McAlester Public Schools will host its annual "Back to School Kickoff" meeting with district teachers at 9 a.m. Friday at the S Arch Thompson Auditorium. Pittsburg County Health Department employees will be presenting the best practices to prevent community spread of COVID-19 as students return Aug. 12, according to MPS Superintendent Randy Hughes.
MPS teachers are required to attend the annual event — but the district implemented COVID-19 precautions for this year and wants to train staff as much as posisble.
"That's kind of one of the reasons why we're getting together is they're going to present what we've got to do to be safe for this coming year," Hughes said. "That's kind of why we have to meet together."
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states an individual's risk of becoming infected by COVID-19 increases with the numbers of people with which they interact and the longer the interaction lasts.
Risk of infection is lowest for virtual-only activities, rises for small outdoor gatherings where social distancing is possible, is higher for medium in-person gatherings — and is highest for large in-person gatherings where social distancing of 6 feet is difficult, according to the CDC.
S Arch Thompson Auditorium seats about 1,100 people and Hughes said there will be no more than 400 attending the event.
"And then we have seating that's going to be roped off," Hughes said. He said some rows of seats will be closed and encourage adults in the room to practice social distancing by sitting in every other chair.
"I know that it's close quarters but we're getting ready to get started and it's time to listen and learn and get ready to go," Hughes said.
Hughes said everyone will be required to wear a protective face covering and will have their temperature checked before they can enter the building.
The annual event will not include a breakfast like in previous years and hand sanitizer will be available, Hughes said.
Hughes said he believes in-person instruction is most effective and the district wants to ensure safety of students and staff participating in that option.
"Our kids needs us — it's time our kids need to get back to school," Hughes said. "This will be 131 days and we just got to pull together as a team and the big thing is if we make sure that the other person is safe, then I'll be safe."
"We have to put others ahead of ourselves," Hughes added. "If I make sure that my students are safe, then I'll be safe. If I make sure that my fellow teacher is safe, then I'll be safe. We just have to watch out for each other."
