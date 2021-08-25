COVID-19 forces two southeast Oklahoma schools to distance learning

Two southeast Oklahoma school districts announced a transition to distance learning due to COVID-19.
Wilburton and Hartshorne school officials announced Tuesday a shift to distance learning — attributing the changes to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases students and staff.
“It’s a no-win situation,” Hartshorne Public Schools Superintendent Jason Lindley said Wednesday. “The kids want to be here, the parents want them to be here, we want them to be here. But you’ve got to weigh keeping kids safe with keeping them on campus.”
“We’re doing this in hopes of stopping the spread so that we can get back into school,” Wilburton Public Schools Superintendent Trice Butler said Wednesday. “Our goal is to have in-person learning. We need that and right now we feel like, hopefully, this will help our community and our families.”
Data from the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Wednesday showed 296 active COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County, where Hartshorne is located. Latimer County, where Wilburton is located, had 71 active cases, per OSDH data.
OSDH reported 23,492 active cases statewide and listed 72 of the state’s 77 counties in the orange risk level, which indicates counties with active cases and higher risk of transmission.
Oklahoma's red phase can't be triggered unless either ICU beds available statewide, medical surgery beds available statewide, percent of ventilators available, or average days of personal protective equipment available statewide falls to less that 5%.
A state law also aims to prohibit school districts from enforcing mask or vaccine mandates — which neither Hartshorne or Wilburton enforcing masks but strongly recommending them as other Oklahoma school districts started challenging the law in recent weeks.
Wilburton Public Schools announced Tuesday it would start distance learning Aug. 25 and continue through Sept. 3 with no students on campus until Sept. 7.
Mendi McAlester, the Wilburton school nurse, said the district updates its COVID-19 situation per campus and per county on the school website at www.wilburtondiggers.org that shows a spike in the past week.
“So last Wednesday we had eight positive cases district wide and as of right now — which I have tests pending and students coming in to be tested — we have 28,” McAlester said Wednesday morning.
She said the district sends about 5-10 students each day with symptoms as some parents might not report to the district and the state health department appears backlogged about two weeks.
Wilburton follows guidelines from the state health departments and recommends wearing masks along with social distancing and monitoring symptoms.
Butler said the district missed a few days last year of in-person instruction due to COVID-19, but the spike at the start of the year primarily among younger students led officials to the decision.
“We feel like we’re used to battling through this — but for our youngest students to be starting to see cases, we became very concerned about those students and the positive cases,” Butler said, adding many students at the K-12 district are related to each other.
Hartshorne reported a few cases at its elementary during the first week before positive cases were reported at other campuses and the middle school cases spiked this week.
Lindley said the school had 41 active cases Wednesday with “more coming in.”
He said most parents notified Hartshorne school officials as students tested positive to start the year, but the cases ballooned to more than 30% of the district’s students and staff.
“It was like you get them all back in the building and it just took one positive case and it would just go through your building like a brush fire,” Lindley said.
Anyone who reports a positive test at Hartshorne is required to self-isolate and the school notifies people in close contact within the previous 48 hours on campus.
The school held in-person instruction Wednesday and provided technology for students still needing it for the distance learning transition that starts Thursday and is set to end Sept. 7.
Hartshorne cancelled any non-regular season extracurricular activities, cancelled softball games through Sept. 2, and cancelled a football scrimmage this week due in part to COVID-19 cases involving players on the team.
Butler said Wilburton still plans to continue extracurricular activities — including Friday’s football season opener at Pocola — but could reassess if the COVID-19 worsens or in the winter as activities move indoors.
Lindley said he believes most people got complacent as cases went unreported over the summer and he hopes school officials can stop community spread in time.
“I feel bad for the other schools that maybe haven’t hit it yet, but more than likely it’s coming,” Lindley added. “And for those of us it’s already hit, it’s a matter of shutting it down.”
