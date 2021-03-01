Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills told Pittsburg County commissioners Monday the courts wants to see local COVID-19 protocols remain in place regarding the county courthouse.
The matter came up after District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers asked Mills about the possibility of removing the current procedures for those wanting to enter the courthouse.
Rogers said some courthouses around the state have started to open back up without any COVID-related restrictions. Mills noted other courthouses are keeping the restrictions in place.
"Some are lifting it and some are still closed," Mills said.
The item was not set for a vote and was discussed under the agenda heading of new business, with the results that the current procedures will remain as they are.
"We're given a lot of discretion to manage our courts," Mills said following the meeting. "That's why we put those polices and procedures in place.
Mills said the court wants the current procedures to remain in place "to protect public health." Mills said he would not favor changing the current procedures "until we receive herd immunity" regarding COVID-19.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan also said he wants to keep the current procedures in place. He said would like to keep current restrictions in place at least until everyone who is eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination can get one. The Oklahoma State Department of Health is current in Phase trying to complete Phase 2 of a four-phase program.
Rogers said he asked about removing the restrictions because he said Pittsburg County and the state are seeing fewer new cases of COVID-19.
A team that's charged with checking temperatures and makes sure those entering the courthouse are not running a fever and are wearing masks at the are being paid through CARES Act funding, and that funding is temporary, Rogers said. With the main courthouse entrance doors locked to those trying to enter from the outside, those entering the courthouse are required to go through the handicapped entrance, where a temperature-taking station is in place.
Requirements before courthouse entry is allowed include electronic temperature checks to determine if the person wanting to enter the courthouse is running a fever, and a mandate to wear a mask or other protective facial covering, which can be provided if the person entering the courthouse does not have one.
Those requesting entrance must state their reason for wanting to enter the courthouse, which may be verified, such as confirming an appointment had been scheduled, for example. Some visits do not require appointments, such as when individuals want to go inside to pay their ad valorem property taxes, for example.
During the Monday commissioners' meeting, Rogers wore a protective face mask, while District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner/Commission Chairman Ross Selman did not.
Judges continue to try and limit the number of individuals in a courtroom at a given time to 10 people, which sometimes requires that those being called as witnesses wait nearby outside the courthouse until they are contacted and told to enter.
Rogers said the matter regarding the possible dropping or reduction of procedures required to enter the courthouse will be revisited at a later date.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
