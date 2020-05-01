COVID-19 antibody testing available at MRHC

Coronavirus antibody testing is available in McAlester — which could give medical professionals a clearer picture of who's had an immune response to the pandemic.
Dr. Misty Branam, internal medicine physician at McAlester Regional Health Center, said a positive test result for COVID-19 antibodies indicates 1) the patient was exposed to coronavirus at some point, and 2) the patient’s immune system was robust enough to launch an antibody response.
But Branam said even if she were to test positive for the antibodies — she would still continue taking precautions.
“I’d still wear my personal protective equipment at work; I’d still continue to wash my hands thoroughly and continue to practice social distancing,” Dr. Branam said.
Gov. Kevin Stitt announced in April the state would begin testing statewide for coronavirus antibodies.
The Food and Drug Administration said serological testing detects an immune response to COVID-19 to measure the amount of antibodies in the blood.
Branam, who is the medical director at MRHC’s Southeast Clinic, said the testing helps identify an immune response to the virus.
“After your body has been exposed to any foreign substance or pathogen, your white blood cells will start to learn about it and it makes antibodies to try to help neutralize it,” Dr. Branam said.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health reported 3,748 confirmed positive cases, 2,401 recovered patients, and 230 COVID-19-related deaths as of May 1. The agency also reported 66,866 tests processed as of May 1 — or roughly 1.6% of the state’s population.
Pittsburg County had 29 positive cases, 19 recovered patients and two deaths as of May 1, according to the OSDH. The agency reported McAlester had 20 cases, 13 recovered patients and two deaths as of April 30.
Branam said data indicates healthy individuals start mounting a response and producing antibodies 11-14 days after symptoms were present.
World health officials have reported people contracting the virus without showing symptoms can still spread it.
Antibody testing is available at MRHC and anyone with a provider’s order for the testing can call 918-421-8174. MRHC’s Southeast Clinic also still accepts patients, who can set up an appointment by calling 918-421-4600.
MRHC also temporarily closed its urgent care facility starting Friday and has continued phasing in non-emergent procedures.
Dr. John Tedesco, chief of staff at MRHC and medical branch director for incident command team, said staff started calling patients to resume the procedures — with all patients required to have a negative COVID-19 test prior to surgery.
“We know that many people have delayed seeking care or treatment, or have been forced to because of the current situation, so it’s important for all of us to try to start making sure that we address all of those needs as soon as we can,” Dr. Tedesco said in a video posted to the MRHC website page this week.
“We know the virus remains a threat,” Dr. Tedesco added. “We need our community to continue to help stop the spread, continue social distancing, and we appreciate everyone’s patience and flexibility at this time.”
Emergency care patients should call 911 or visit an emergency room.
MRHC asks anyone with a COVID-19-related emergency to call ahead of time to the emergency room and anyone seeking urgent care can call 918-421-6960 for a virtual visit.
Anyone with non-emergency COVID-19 testing concerns can contact the Pittsburg County Health Department at 918-423-1267 or the Choctaw Nation Health Clinic at 918-423-8440.
