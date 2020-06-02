Courthouse visitors must continue screening process

Pittsburg County commissioners are keeping current procedures in place regarding restricted public entry to the Pittsburg County Courthouse, even though Oklahoma began Phase 3 of the state's Open Up and Recover Safely Plan on Monday.
"We're not changing to anything other than what we're doing now," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
"It's staying like it was. We're not making any changes," he added.
That means members of the public wanting entrance to the Pittsburg County Courthouse must continue go to the handicapped entrance on the west side of the building and complete a screening process.
It includes questions such as why the individual wants to enter the courthouse and what office will be visited. Those wanting to enter the courthouse must also answer some health-related questions and disclose whether they've out of the state in the past 14 days.
They also will have their temperature taken with a non-contact infrared thermometer gun. Finally, those who are not wearing their own protective face covering will be given one before they enter the courthouse.
Smith said he and the other commissioners have received inquiries about whether they would change the courthouse entrance policy and procedures since Phase 3 of Gov. Kevin Stitt's Open Up and Recover Safely plan went into effect this week.
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills also asked the question, Smith said.
Smith noted that courts across Oklahoma have been following the guidance of directives from the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Courts in the Pittsburg County Courthouse will continue to require everyone entering a courtroom to be wearing personal protective gear, including a protective face mask. Also, no more than 10 people will be allowed in a courtroom at one time, which includes the attorneys on both sides of a case.
Smith said the commissioners did not have to vote on continuing with the current policy, because they did not include a date for it to expire when they passed it.
"It will stay in place until further action," Smith said.
When commissioners decide they may want to rescind the current requirements, Smith said the matter will be placed on a meeting agenda and voted on during a public meeting.
"We don't have a target date," Smith said. "We're seeing what the court system says."
Phase 3 of Sitt's OURS program allows businesses to resume unrestricted staffing at worksites by observing proper centers for Disease Control-recommended social distancing protocols. Businesses are recommended to continue increased cleaning and disinfecting practices, the governor's office said.
Businesses that have been operating through appointments only can accept walk-in clients at their discretion. Summer camps can now open provided they follow CDC social distancing guidelines.
Everyone is still advised to follow CDC guidelines regarding social distancing and to minimize time in crowded environments, according to the governor's office.
"In conjunction with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the statewide medical community, limited hospital visitation may be reinstated at the discretion of the facility."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.