The second floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse is back open after county commissioners originally voted Monday to close the floor for the remainder of the week for air conditioning repairs.
District 1 County Commissioner Kevin Smith told the News-Capital on Tuesday that the courthouse's second floor was opened again as work continued to fix the HVAC system.
“It is not fixed. The AC is still down,” Smith said. “The district judge refused to shut his stuff down when we closed the floor. So, the court clerk’s office had to open back up.”
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Pam Smith confirmed her office reopened at 1 p.m. Tuesday and would be open through the week.
“This morning there were some contaminants in the air, so we were closed this morning, but it all cleared up this afternoon. So, we are open, and we’ll be there the rest of the week,” the court clerk said.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan said that the planned closing of the second floor did not affect hearings scheduled in the two second floor courtrooms because hearings could be moved to the courtrooms on the third floor.
County commissioners voted during their regular Monday meeting to close the courthouse’s second floor from Tuesday through Friday, Sept. 27-30, due to the replacement of compressors, coils and other AC issues that required the system to be shut down.
Kevin Smith said the court clerk’s office did close to the public due to the closure but began to receive phone calls Wednesday morning from people and attorneys needing filings done.
“We didn’t want to make anybody sick,” Kevin Smith said. “And we were going to be closed for the next three days but it is going a little bit faster I was told. So that’s going to work out in our favor.”
The commissioners opted to replace an 1,100-pound coil, compressors and other equipment instead of replacing the units currently used at the courthouse.
“We’re going to spend around $100,000 to get this brought up to speed,” the commissioner told the News-Capital Monday.
“The welding is done. They weren’t supposed to be done with the welding until the end of the day today or Wednesday,” Kevin Smith said. “It went much better than what they thought.”
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
