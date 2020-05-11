Pittsburg County commissioners set a May 18 limited reopening date for the county courthouse — with restrictions.
Restrictions include allowing no more than 10 people in a courtroom or county office at a time, including the staff.
Social distancing and sanitation requirements will remain in place.
Temperatures of those who want to enter the courthouse will continue to be taken to ensure they do not have a fever.
Commissioners took the action during their regular Monday meeting. Before reaching a decision, they heard from Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills and Special Judge Brian McLaughlin.
The Oklahoma State Supreme Court has issued a directive to allow judges to resume hearing cases inside their courtrooms, which have been partially closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commissioners decided to start the reopening process slowly, with precautions now in effect remaining in place.
Those include requiring those wanting to enter the courthouse to make an appointment through the office with which they need to conduct business.
The measure passed Monday does not require everyone entering the courthouse to wear a protective face mask.
"We'll discuss that at the next meeting," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
However, the judges said everyone entering a courtroom will be required to wear a protective mask, expected to be provided through the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management.
Mills requested the 10-person limit in a courtroom — including prosecutors, defense attorneys and staff.
Judge McLaughlin offered his input.
"I say open the courtrooms on a limited basis," he said. McLaughlin noted that by law, anyone can enter a courtroom, but conditions are different because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Felony trial cases have all been moved to the September trial docket, or beyond.
Still, Mills noted large dockets, some with close to 100 people, are expected when court action resumes.
"That's when we will need some help," he said.
With no county jail inmates transported to the courthouse since the shutdown, more sheriff's deputies have been available to help with courthouse security. That's expected to change once transports resume.
"By limiting people in the courtroom, you should not need as much security," said Sheriff Chris Morris.
Mills said the court will continue to conduct some criminal court actions from the interactive closed circuit TV hookup in the remote courtroom at the Pittsburg County Jail. He said his preference is to conduct actions such as preliminary hearings over closed circuit TV — but he noted only one courtroom at the courthouse has the closed circuit hookup.
Mills said there will be a need to have jailed defendants transported to the courthouse.
Smith, referring to days when a number of cases are on the docket, expressed concerns about people gathering in the courthouse lobby.
"I don't want the lobby filled up," Smith said.
McLaughlin, whose docket includes small claims court, said his goal is to allow 15 minutes per case.
"Tell them don't come early," Smith said. He also asked the judges to tell people not to visit in the lobby after their case is over, but to leave the courthouse.
Morris referred to the possibility of holding people at the door until time for their case to be heard.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said those coming to the courthouse for an appointment should not come early, but should arrive at their appointed time.
Other talk centered on social distancing within the offices of county elected officials and holding the number of people in them to 10, including employees.
Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell noted she has a big office. Smith said several county offices have separate rooms.
"If they're in separate rooms, they're not part of the 10," Smith said.
Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers joined with Smith and Selman to make the May 18 reopening date unanimous.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
