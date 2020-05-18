People lined up outside the Pittsburg County Courthouse on Monday as the courthouse began a partial reopening process to admit members of the public inside.
Things appeared to be going smoothly when the first courthouse visitors arrived. Those seeking admittance to the courthouse reported to the handicapped entrance on the west end of the building, where they were handed a form to complete.
Those passing the initial screening were allowed to step just inside the entrance, where Becky Smedley stood ready to take their temperature to make sure they did not have a fever before proceeding farther.
Smedley used a digital non-contact infrared temperature gun to check the temperature of visitors such as Dan Woody, who got the OK to go to the county treasurer's office to pay his ad valorem taxes.
Those entering the courthouse are required to wear a protective facial covering. Woody had his own, in the form of a bandanna. Those who do not have a face mask or some type of protective facial covering are given one at the courthouse entrance.
Those inside the courthouse are required to wear the protective face covering while walking the halls in the building. What happens after they reach the office they are going to is up to the county elected official, or in the case of the courts, up to the judges.
Several county elected officials at the Monday commissioner's meeting had different thoughts on whether individuals will be required to wear masks in their county offices.
County Clerk Hope Trammell said she preferred that those entering her office continue wearing the face mask they must have to enter the courthouse, whether it's one of their own or one they were issued upon entering the building.
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields said she wants customers to continue wearing their protective facial coverings upon entering her office, although she won't require her staff to wear masks.
"Customers yes, employees no," she said.
"The public will get theirs at the door," Fields said, referring to the masks issued to those who do not already have one of their own.
Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler said she will not require members of the public or her employees to wear protective facial coverings in her office.
"We have our own barriers up," she said, referring to the windows her employees are behind when talking to members of the public.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said many county employees already have their own masks and he noted that members of the public must have protective facial coverings to obtain entrance to the buildingsFields said she's ready for the reopening.
"I'm ready to bring the public back in," she said.
Lenox-Hackler agreed.
"I'm ready to get the public in and serve the public," Lenox-Hackler said.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan has issued a directive saying everyone entering a Pittsburg County courtroom must wear a protective mask and gloves. He's also set a limit of 10 people in a courtroom, including the judiciary, prosecutors and defense attorneys. Crime victims are exempt from the rule.
Sheriff's Deputy Ryan Dalley said things were going smoothly — but he and fellow Deputy Jeremy James expected the pace to pick up Tuesday, with a misdemeanor court docket on the schedule.
Meanwhile, Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe and McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer worked to put two more tent-like coverings in place to shield those who might have to wait in line outside the courthouse from the elements, whether it be hot sunshine or cold rain.
District 2 County Commissioner Kevin Smith agreed with those who said the partial reopening of the courthouse had gone smoothly as of early Monday.
"We haven't had any complaints so far," Smith said. "If there are, they haven't made it back here."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.