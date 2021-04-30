The Pittsburg County Courthouse will close at noon Monday, May 3, so employees can attend a celebration of life for Courthouse Maintenance Supervisor Joey Trammell, Sr.
Plans call for the courthouse to reopen at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, May 4.
Trammell, 59, passed away April 27 at McAlester Regional Health Center. Prior to working at the courthouse and McClain Lumber, he was an assistant circulation manager and press room manager at the McAlester News-Capital.
Services are set for 2 p.m. Monday, May 3, at Frink Baptist Church.
