This year’s swearing in ceremony for county officials who are taking office in January will be a little different — due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
It’s set for 8:30 a.m. Monday in District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan’s courtroom on the courthouse’s second floor. Due to COVID-19 restrictions in place at the courthouse, the number of spectators at this year’s event will be limited and protective measures will be in place.
Those set to be sworn into a four-year term in office during the Monday ceremony are District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, County Clerk Hope Trammell and incoming Pittsburg County Court Clerk Pam Smith.
A directive from Judge Hogan’s office states each elected official will be allowed to have five spectators. Also, protective face masks will be required. Those entering the courthouse are also required to have a temperature check at the station set up at the courthouse’s handicapped entrance before they are allowed to continue inside the building.
The swearing-in ceremony unfolds every two years when newly-elected or reelected county officials gather in the District 18 district judge’s courtroom to be sworn into office.
It’s usually attended by family and friends of the office-holders as well as a number of local attorneys and any other interested parties. However, the number of those viewing this year’s ceremony is expected to be smaller than usual, because of the COVID-19 restrictions.
In regard to those being sworn into office for four-year terms, Morris and Pam Smith won their races during the respective Republican and Democrat primaries. After winning the primary elections, they both won a four-year term in office, since neither faced an opponent from the opposition party during the November General Election
Kevin Smith and Trammell both won another four year term in office when neither were opposed by another candidate in either the Primary or the General Election.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
