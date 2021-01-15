Court Clerk's Office closed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office will be closed to the public until further notice due to COVID-19 concerns.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan issued the order effective Thursday.
Pittsburg County Court Clerk Pam Smith said the decision was made for the safety of the public and the employees of the office due to concerns over COVID-19.
The office was previously closed during the entire month of December for similar reasons by Hogan when the judge ordered the closing of courtrooms, chambers, and the court clerk’s office to the public due to rising COVID-19 numbers in the state.
Hogan’s current order states the closing does not apply to emergency matters or where a constitutional issue is involved.
According to the latest numbers from the Oklahoma Department of Health, Pittsburg County dropped below 400 active cases for the first time since Dec. 23, 2020 at 397 with 25 COVID-19 related deaths and 3,228 assumed recoveries.
Hogan earlier this month issued a new set of pandemic rules for courtrooms after the Jan. 4 reopening to the public.
Among the rules, Hogan states attorneys will appear on behalf of their clients in consent or uncontested matters and if a case can be decided on submitted briefs to let the assigned judge know for an order to be issued.
Hogan’s courtroom’s rules also include social distancing protocols, occupancy rues, and the wearing of masks while inside a courtroom.
Attorneys are encouraged in the rules to use telephone conferencing and appropriate video conferencing programs such as Skype, BlueJeans, and Microsoft Teams when possible and to give proper notice to the court when wishing to use video conferencing.
The Pittsburg County Court Clerk’s Office will continue to accept filings by email, U.S. Mail, fax, or by leaving the documents at the courthouse entrance. Any document filed by email of fax is limited to a maximum of 10 pages.
Any document that is mailed for filing must come enclosed with a self-addressed postage paid envelope unless the party filing intends to obtain a copy through electronic means, the order states.
Anyone with questions about a court case or needs help in filing can call 918-423-4859.
Contact Derrick James at djames@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.