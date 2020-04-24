Pittsburg County commissioners have adjusted how employees get their work schedules and made other adjustments because of conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said his crew has worked to keep everything going. They've also taken steps to maintain social distancing and to keep the number of individuals in the District 1 workshop to under 10.
"We try to limit it to the foreman and a clerk," Smith said of the District 1 employees in the shop office. He also wants employees to maintain social distancing when heading to a job.
"We have everybody go out in separate vehicles," Smith said. "They get their orders outside the shop, other than the mechanics," he said.
Truck drivers are usually inside their vehicles when they get their orders for the day, said Smith.
"We send them orders by phone or radio," he said.
County Commission Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers said he does not have as much of a challenge as the other commissioners when trying to keep 10 employees or less in the county workshops in his district.
"My situation's a little different," he said, noting that there are three county workshops, also called county barns, in his district. One is in Haileyville, one in Canadian and another in Quinton.
"We kind of split them up," Rogers said of District 1 employees. "They're not all in one yard."
Truck drivers for District 1 have been driving their trucks home, Rogers said.
"We call them and tell them where to go," he said.
Rogers said as far as he knows, none of the District 1 employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19. A small number have been quarantined.
"I've only had two that were quarantined," he said. One had a fever and another self-quarantined because a family member was quarantined, he said. Neither were determined to have contracted COVID-19, he said.
"Tests came back negative," said Rogers.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman has made adjustments as well.
He said most of his employees do not spend much time at the District 3 county workshop. As an example, he spoke of employees who operate road graders.
"They stay out, unless they have service time for blades," he said. Truck drivers mostly stay out in the field, too.
Truck drivers come in and get their trucks, Selman said. They will either pick up their orders at the time or will have them phoned or radioed to them while in the truck.
"The foreman calls and gives you instructions," said Selman.
One thing's been a constant since the county has started making adjustments resulting from the situation with COVID-19.
"It's different every day," Selman said .
Even so, he maintains District 3 has been faring well under the conditions.
"It's been running pretty good," Selman said. Like lots of others, He's looking forward to the time when the COVID-19 threat is eliminated or reduced.
"I'll be glad when we get a handle on it and we return back to normal," he said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
