County road crews on standby for possible winter weather

Pittsburg County Commissioners said they are prepared for the possibility of winter precipitation across the area.
“We’re watching the weather,” said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith. “I’ve got salt, I’ve got salt spreaders, and I’ve got them sitting on standby.”
The National Weather Service in Tulsa is forecasting “a chance of rain, snow, and sleet before noon” Thursday in Pittsburg County with chances of precipitation at 30%.
NWS forecast one-tenth of an inch of precipitation, while some other weather models predict up to an inch.
Commissioners said they and their crews will continue to monitor the weather and are geared up if an accumulation of winter precipitation occur.
Smith said his employees spent the first half of the week checking and testing their winter weather equipment and are on standby ready to treat roads if conditions warrant.
“Even though a majority are off for the holidays, they are on call, and they know that,” Smith said. “I’m hoping that it’s a dry cold spell, and if it is, there’s not a whole lot we can do other than just bundle up.”
The District 1 Commissioner said he and his foreman will be out and about Thursday checking road conditions and for any possible stranded drivers.
“We’ll do what we can to help,” Smith said. “It won’t take us just a few minutes to get fired up and go.”
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said his employees also tested equipment earlier this week and are ready to work if conditions warrant.
“We’re tuned up for it,” Selman said. “Hopefully it misses us, but we’ll be ready when it hits.”
Along with the potential for winter precipitation, the NWS states “a high impact winter storm remains forecast in the Thursday-Friday time frame, featuring dangerous life threateningly cold wind chill values, very cold ambient temperatures and potential for accumulating, blowing and drifting snow.”
The NWS forecast states McAlester’s high temperature of 34 degrees for Thursday will occur in the early morning hours before dropping to 16 degrees by 5 p.m.
A low of three degrees is forecast for Thursday night with a high temperature of 18 on Friday, 27 on Saturday, and 35 Christmas Day, according to the NWS.
Wind gusts as high as 35 mph are also possible Thursday through Friday with wind chills forecasted to go as low as -17 degrees overnight Thursday into Friday morning, prompting the NWS to issue wind chill watches and warnings across eastern Oklahoma.
“Emergency managers and first responders should begin preparing for a period of bitterly cold weather starting Thursday and continuing through the Christmas holiday weekend,” said the NWS in its forecast. “Community shelters may become necessary due to the dangerous wind chills. An increased risk of water pipe ruptures may develop with forecast low temperatures in the single digits Friday, Saturday and Sunday.”
