All four Pittsburg County elected officials seeking reelection say they felt the time had come to change their political party affiliations from Democrat to Republican.
District 1 County Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman were both Democrats they last time they filed for office in 2018.
So were Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields and Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler.
All four have changed their political party affiliation from the Democrat to the Republican Party in time to file as GOP candidates for reelection during the three-day filing period that began on Wednesday, April 13 and extended through 5 p.m. Friday, April 15, at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
They’re not the only ones to change their political party affiliation. During the past few years, enough voters have registered as members of the Republican Party, that it’s now Pittsburg County’s dominant political party.
Pittsburg County voter registration as of this week stood at: Republican — 12,228; Democrat — 9,865; Independent — 4,271 and Libertarian — 152, for a total of 26,516 registered voters in the county when all political parties and independents are included.
Rogers, the District 1 county commissioner, said he decided to change his political party affiliation for several reasons, including the fact that voters in Oklahoma can vote by the straight party system — meaning in a General Election they can check a box saying all their vote goes for all Republican candidates, all Democrat candidates, etc., without having to check the box in each individual race.
“In local government, the straight party system got a lot of people out last time that were doing a good job,” Rogers said. He said he believes votes should be for the best person for the job, but it doesn’t always go that way when straight party voting is utilized on the entire ballot.
Rogers also attributed his decision to change political parties to the changing times.
“Things have changed and neither party is everything what they used to be,” Rogers said. “I think in general in the county, it’s a Republican county and the state is a Republican state,” Rogers said. He said he’s not the only one that’ thinks that.
“People follow you by your political party, and there are a lot of Trump supporters and lots of Biden supporters,” Rogers said. He said in local races, he thinks it should come down to the best man for the job.
“But a lot of people don’t vote for the man, they check the top of the box,” Rogers said, referring to the box voters can check to indicate they want all of their votes to go to candidates of a particular political party.
“I wasn’t a Joe Biden supporter and a lot of people weren’t,” Rogers said. “That’s why I switched to Republican.”
“I’ve got a lot of friends who are supporters of Joe Biden,” said Rogers. “It’s not a split deal. I’m not against anyone who supports Joe Biden.”
Rogers said he’s been a Democrat ever since he first registered to vote at the age of 18.
His grandfather, the late Gene Rogers, previously served as the longtime District 1 county commissioner as a Democrat. After Gene Rogers stepped down due to health reasons, Charlie Rogers came out on top in a six candidate field in a 2017 Special Election to elect a new commissioner in the District 1 post. In 2018, running again as a Democrat candidate, he won a four-year term as the District 1 commissioner.
Still,Rogers noted the changing times.
“Even in my district, there are more Republicans than Democrats,” Rogers said. “I wish it would be more like everybody wants the best person for the job,” but it’s not that way anymore,” he said, referring to those who vote for candidates simply because they represent a particular political party.
Selman, the District 3 commissioner, was facing three challengers as of early Friday, with all of them also registering as Republican candidates. He said he changed his party registration to Republican because of his beliefs. He had also been a Democrat from the time he first registered to vote, but he was ready to make a change.
“The Democrat Party had drifted away, in my opinion,” Selman said. “Number one, I’m against abortion. Number 2, I’m against gun control.” He indicated he gave the matter of changing his political party affiliation a lot of thought.
“That’s been eating on me for a number of years now,” Selman said. “I need to follow what I believe.
“I’m not scared to stand up for what I believe and what I fight for,” he said. “Lots of folks have been changing in the last three or four or five years,” he said, referring to changing their political party affiliation.
Fields, the Pittsburg County assessor, said she changed her political party affiliation to Republican “because I was not agreeing with the Democrats at the time.”
“I registered as a Democrat in high school,” she said. “I was young and that was the thing to do.”
Fields was appointed to the assessor’s office in 2017 to fill the unexpired term of Donna Scrivner, who retired as county treasurer before completing her four-year term in office. In 2018, Fields filed as a Democrat for a four-year term in office and won the county treasurer’s post without opposition when no one else filed as a candidate.
This will be her first time to seek the office as a Republican candidate.
“I was not agreeing with the way the Democrats ran the country,” she said.
In addition to serving as Pittsburg County Assessor, Fields also serves as the secretary-treasurer of the County Assessors of Oklahoma, an organization consisting of county assessors throughout the state.
Hackler, the Pittsburg County treasurer, said she gave the matter lots of thought before switching her political affiliation.
“To be honest, I feel like most voters in the county are switching over to Republican,” Hackler said. “I feel like I should follow the citizens.”
“This was a hard choice for me,” she said. “ I decided to follow suit with the majority of voters in the county.”
Hackler said she’d been a registered Democrat from the time she first became eligible for voter registration.
“The first time I registered in high school I was a Democrat,” she said. Still, she felt it was time to make a change.
“I figured I needed to follow the way our county was heading,” Hackler said.
“Another reason I did it, if I wanted to have a say on local races, I’d have to change.” Hackler was referring to the fact that all of the county candidates who have filed as of midday Thursday have been Republican candidates, with the possibility that some of the races could be decided by the June 28 Primary Election.
“It was a hard decision,” Hackler said, but ultimately she decided to switch her party affiliation to the GOP.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
