Four county officials were sworn in to office during a socially-distanced swearing-in ceremony Monday at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan swore all four officials into office at one time during the morning event.
Those sworn in for four-year terms included District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith, Pittsburg County Sheriff Chris Morris, County Clerk Hope Trammell and new Court Clerk Pam Smith. They were set to begin their new terms immediately after they were sworn into office.
Hogan's office had issued a directive saying that each official would be allowed to bring five guests, with fewer people attending the event this year than usual.
Following the ceremony, Morris said he plans on proceeding with the sheriff's office's current policies.
"We'll continue doing what we're doing — trying to catch all the thieves, drug dealers and burglars we can," Morris said. "We''ll continue to provide this county with the best law enforcement we've ever seen, in my opinion."
Kevin Smith is beginning his fifth term as the District 2 commissioner.
"We're going to continue to spend the county's money wisely and try to do as much improvement as we can on the roads," Smith said.
"We'll also keep trying to do what we need to do at the courthouse," he said.
The commissioner said there are no changes in the protocol to enter the Pittsburg County Courthouse with the new year.
"Everything's as it was at the courthouse," he said.
Those entering the building are still required to use the handicapped entrance to the west of the closed main entrance. They must also have their temperatures taken upon entering the building and to wear a protective face mask. Those who do not have a face mask will be given one.
Trammell said she's ready to continue providing service through the county clerk's office.
"I'd like to thank the people of Pittsburg County for giving me the opportunity to serve them another four years," she said. Trammell expects service to continue as usual.
"There are no laws that have changed pertaining to how documents are handled in the office," she said. "We will continue to provide the best service possible to our constituents."
Pam Smith prepared to enter her office for the first time as the new court clerk.
"I'm excited and ready to work for the people of Pittsburg County," Smith said.
People can expect service in the office to continue, she said.
"I'm going to maintain the office as-is and make changes as needed," she said.
Smith said there were two vacancies in the office she hoped to fill. "I'm missing a state employee and a county employee," she said. She hoped the funding would be there to fill the the two vacancies.
Pam Smith is married to Kevin Smith. District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan previously said both can serve since they were independently elected.
Kevin Smith won another term in the District 2 seat and Trammell won another term as Pittsburg County Clerk when neither drew an opponent in either the Primary or General Election.
Morris won another four years as Pittsburg County sheriff and Pam Smith won the Pittsburg County court clerk's seat after they won their races in the Primary Election and neither candidate drew an opponent in the General Election.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
