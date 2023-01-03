County officials ready for four more years

Associate District Judge Tim Mills swore three Pittsburg County officials into office for new four-year terms during a Monday ceremony at the Pittsburg County Courthouse.
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields and District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers won new terms in their offices when they were unopposed during the April 2022 candidate filing period. District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman won another four years in office after winning an August runoff election with Trent Myers.
County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler also won another four year-term after she did not draw an opponent during the 2022 candidate filing period, but she's set to be sworn into office in July 2023. Country treasurers in Oklahoma begin their term mid-year, to help reduce the chance of a new treasurer coming into office as the ad valorem property tax payment season is underway.
All four of the county officials begin their first full terms as Republicans, with all of them switching from the Democrats to the Republican Party prior to the 2022 candidate filing season.
Some staff members, county employees and other well-wishers attended the Monday swearing-in ceremony, held in the Pittsburg County Commission Conference Room prior to the commissioners' regular Monday meeting.
Following the swearing-in ceremony, Fields said she is looking forward to serving another four years in the county assessor's office.
"I'm excited for four more years," said Fields. "I'm thankful the county has trusted me for four more years."
She also gave credit to the work done by her staff.
"We are very thankful to be able to continue to serve Pittsburg County," said Fields "it is 'we' because I have the most amazing, dedicated staff and they are the ones that hold it all together."
Rogers not only began another term as the District 1 county commissioner Monday — it's also his turn to serve a one-year term as the Pittsburg County Commission Chairman after District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith completed a one-year term as commission chairman in 2022. Smith nominated Rogers to serve as county commission chairman for 2023, with joining Smith to affirm the choice.
"I'm staying humble," Rogers said afterward.
In regard to his new term in office, Rogers said "I'm thankful to still have my job.
"I have a good crew and good guys who work hard," he said. "We plan on working hard for the next four years" and then hopefully for another four years after that, Rogers added.
"I do want to thank the crew and the public," he said. "A lot of times the public comes in and tells us about a problem and that gives us a chance to go fix it." Rogers said. "And thank God because without Him, none of this is possible."
Selman also expressed gratitude for winning another four-year term as county commissioner.
"We thank the Lord for allowing us to have this job and the people who elected me to have this job," Selman said.
Selman is also the new vice chairman of the Pittsburg County Commission, which means he's expected to rotate in serve as commission chairman in 2024. He said he will be supportive of Rogers as he serves as commission chairman this year.
"I think this is as good a board as has been around," said Selman said. "We all work for the people."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.