All four Pittsburg County elected officials who filed for reelection during the first day of the candidate filing period have changed their political party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.
District 1 County Commissioner Charlie Rogers and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman are now Republican candidates for reelection to their respective posts.
County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler and County Assessor Michelle Fields also filed as Republican candidates in their reelection bids.
All four were registered Democrats the last time they filed for office in 2018, when they all won four-year terms.
Three more individuals, Glen Padgett Sr., Trent Myers and Logan Sanders also filed as Republican candidates for the District 3 county commissioner’s seat currently held by Selman. All seven candidates who had filed for office at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office as of 5 p.m. on Monday were Republican candidates.
No candidates had yet filed as Democrats, Independents or Libertarians at the Pittsburg County Election Board.
Meanwhile, at the Oklahoma State Election Board at the state Capitol, more local Republican candidates filed for office.
District 18 District Attorney Chuck Sullivan filed as a Republican candidate for reelection to the DA’s post which covers Pittsburg and Haskell counties.
McAlester attorney Matthew Sheets also filed as a Republican candidate for the District 18 district attorney’s seat.
Also in Oklahoma City, District 17 State Rep. Jim Grego, R-Wilburton, filed for reelection to another two-year term.
District 18 State Rep. David Smith, R-McAlester, filed for reelection.
District 15 State Rep. Randy Randleman, R-Eufaula, filed for reelection. Angie Brinlee, of Porum, also filed as a Republican candidate for the District 15 State House seat.
District 7 State Sen. Warren Hamilton does not face a reelection bid this year. With state senators serving four-year terms in office, senators from even-numbered districts are up for election in 2022, while from odd-numbered districts will be up for election in 2024.
A three-day candidate filing period began Wednesday, April 13, and extends until 5 p.m. Friday, April 15. Candidates for county offices file at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester, while candidates for state offices file at the Oklahoma State Election Board Office in the State Capitol Building in Oklahoma City.
The Primary Election is set for June 28, followed by the August 23 Primary Runoff Election and the Nov. 8 General Election.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. Friday to withdraw their candidacy or to contest the candidacy of an opponent.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.