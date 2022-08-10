County: Not enough rain to lift burn ban

JAMES BEATY | Staff photoWater flows down the canal near Thunderbird Park on Tuesday. County officials said the rain that fell over portions of the county on Monday evening through Tuesday was not widespread enough to lift the county's burn ban."It won't be unless we get strong volume all over the county," said County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.While McAlester and some other parts of northern and central Pittsburg County had rainfall early Tuesday, other parts of of the county got little, if any, rain. Smith said early Tuesday.Rain chances were forecast to lessen to 20% on Wednesday and to dissipate altogether by Thursday. With Pittsburg County still under an extreme drought condition, Pittsburg County commissioners acted Monday, Aug 1, to extend the county's burn ban for another two weeks.The Aug. 1 burn ban is set to remain in effect for 14 days, with penalties calling for up to a $500 fine and up to a year in the Pittsburg County Jail for those convicted of violating the burn ban.Commissioners passed the 14-day burn ban Aug. 1 after McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe presented the request for a burn ban on behalf of fire chiefs in in the county. Enloe said at the Aug. 1 meeting he did a poll and 100% of the fire chiefs were supportive of requesting a burn ban.Enloe noted during the Aug 1 meeting the county remained in an Extreme Drought designation from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.