County: Not enough rain to lift burn ban

Pittsburg County Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith says the rainfall that has fallen over portions of the county is not enough to lift the burn ban that’s currently in place.
“It won’t unless we get a strong volume on the south end,” Smith said early Tuesday. Some parts of the county received what amounted to a dust-settler, he said.
While rain fell over the McAlester area and other parts of central and northern Pittsburg County on Tuesday, other portions of the county received little-to-no rain, Smith said.
Rain chances were forecast to fall to 20% on Wednesday and to dissipate altogether by Thursday.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe said earlier this week the burn ban should not be lifted unless there’s substantial rain throughout the entire county.
With Pittsburg County under an extreme drought condition, Pittsburg County commissioners acted Monday, Aug. 1 to extend the county’s previous burn ban for another two weeks. The Aug. 1 burn ban is set to remain in effect for 14 days, with penalties calling for up to a $500 fine and up to a year in the Pittsburg County Jail for those convicted of violating the burn ban.
Commissioners took the action after Enloe presented the request for a burn ban on behalf of fire chiefs in the county. Enloe said he did a poll and 100% of the fire chiefs supported the Aug. 1 burn ban request.
The burn ban states “It is unlawful for any person to set fire to any forest, grass, range, crop or other wildlands, or build a campfire or bonfire, or to burn trash or other material, or use any fireworks that may cause a forest, grass range, crop or other wildland fire.”
Outdoor welding will be allowed, provided there are fire watch personnel on the scene while welding and/or cutting activities are being performed, the burn ban resolution states.
The resolution also states that any law enforcement office of the state of Oklahoma may enforce the burn ban.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
