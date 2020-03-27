The McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management has gone into a Level 1 mode following confirmation by the Pittsburg County Health Department of two COVID-19 cases in Pittsburg County.
But the positive cases were not from those who were tested Wednesday at a mobile testing center at the Expo Center in McAlester.
"We tested 16 and those 16 all came back negative," Pittsburg County/Regional Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery said Friday at the Emergency Operations Center in McAlester.
Another five individuals were screened at the Expo Center but did not meet the requirements to have a COVID-19 test administered, including having a temperature of 101º or higher, along with a cough or shortness of breath.
Is it an encouraging sign that all of the tests taken at the Expo Center were negative, even though two positive cases were confirmed from tests at other sites?
"I would liked to have seen a larger turnout and more surveillance," Montgomery said of the testing done at the Expo. No further mobile testing was planned as of Friday.
McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management Director Kevin Enloe joined Montgomery and others at the Emergency Management Center in McAlester to conduct the Level 1 procedures now that the two positive COVID 19 tests have been registered in the county.
Enloe previously said when emergency officials were under the Level 2 designation, it was in preparation for if and when the situation reached Level 1.
The positive tests places Pittsburg County under the executive order issued by Gov. Kevin Stitt, which orders the closure of nonessential businesses through April 15. He also issued an expanded "Safer at Home" directive in place through April 30 for vulnerable populations, which includes the elderly and those with underlying health issues. Stitt's directives which can be accessed at www.ok.gov.
Enloe and Montgomery planned to meet Friday with other emergency responders. They include representatives from the McAlester Police Department, the Pittsburg County Sheriff's Office, the McAlester Fire Department, Capt. Scott Hampton from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, county officials, a representative from the McAlester Regional Health Center, and other emergency responders.
"We'll be here and coordinating at the Emergency Operations Center," Enloe said. "It's a unified command."
That way all of the agencies involved will be operating together, he said. Whoever is commander at a given time will vary. Enloe said it could be him, McAlester Fire Chief Brett Brewer or someone else with the involved agencies.
"At this point we are trying to get the word out for everybody to stay vigilant," Enloe said. "Practice good hygiene. We know we are going to have more cases confirmed in our county.
"We are working closely with the hospital and health department," he added.
He is also working to get more personal protection equipment, especially for law enforcement officers, firefighters and other emergency responders.
"That's a big one," Enloe said. "We have a supply on-hand," he said, but he wants to make sure there's enough PPE available when the need increases.
One of the chief roles of the Unified Command Center will be to get the word out about new developments by working through a joint information center.
At this point, the unified command center will likely be manned from 12-to-16 hours a day, Enloe said. It can be expanded to a 24-7 mode if necessary.
Early Friday the public information team included Assistant Emergency Management Director Lois Lupardus, city of McAlester Public Information Officer Stephanie Giacomo and Laurie Martin from the Pittsburg County Health Department.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
