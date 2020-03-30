County extends deadline for ad valorem taxes

It's another way to help individuals, families and businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The deadline had been extended to pay the second half of ad valorem property tax payments in Pittsburg County.
It's been extended from March 31 to April 30, said Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Lenox-Hackler. As long as the second half of the ad valorem property taxes are paid by April 30, all penalties and interest for not paying by March 31 will be waived.
"I think it's really going to help small businesses, hopefully to pay employees instead or worrying about paying the second half of their taxes," Lenox-Hackler said.
"Or an employee who has lost a job can pay an electric bill or put food on the table," she said.
A taxpayer does not have to be a small business owner or unemployed to qualify for the extension, however. It applies to everyone who paid the first half of their property taxes by Dec. 31, 2019, Lenox-Hackler said.
The deadline has been extended on the recommendation of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the State Auditor and Inspector's Office. Stitt sent a letter stating Oklahoma citizens, both individual and corporate, are facing historic and unprecedented challenges as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said it's in the interest of all Oklahomans for all county treasurers in the state to extend the ad valorem tax payment deadline to April 30.
He also cited the statutory authority for a county treasurer to waive penalties and interest if its incurred through no fault of the taxpayer.
Ordinarily, there would be lines in place at the county treasurer's office, with people rushing to make the second half of their ad valorem property tax payments prior to the deadline.
However, access to the Pittsburg County Courthouse is now restricted to the public, with an appointment required that must be verified by a county official. Individuals are also screened and must have their temperature checked.
Pittsburg County commissioners passed a resolution Monday saying the county will abide by directives from Gov. Stitt. One directive said said travelers to Oklahoma from six states with high COVID-19 rates must self-quarantine for two weeks. New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Washington, California and Louisiana are included in the quarantine.
Meanwhile, those preferring to pay the second half of their ad valorem taxes now can do so, said Lenox-Hackler.
They can phone the treasurer's office at 918-423-6895. Ad valorem property taxes can be paid by check made out to the Pittsburg County Treasurer's Office and mailing it to the treasurer's office at 115 E. Carl Albert Parkway; Room 102, McAlester, OK, 74501. Checks can also by dropped off at the dropbox in the glass window at main entrance of the District 18 District Attorney's Office in the courthouse annex.
Also, ad valorem property taxes can be paid online at pay online by going to okcountytreasurers.com and clicking on the map of Pittsburg County. That will call up a page to search and pay taxes, she said.
Lenox-Hackler noted the April 30 extension is only for those who have already paid the first half of their taxes by Dec. 31, 2019, which was required to extend payment of the second half to March 31. Those who did not pay the first half by then still owe all of their ad valorem property taxes by March 31, she said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
