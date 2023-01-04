County Excise and Equalization Board members begin new terms

Members of the Pittsburg County Board of Equalization and the County Excise Board are embarking on new four-year terms in office.
Associate District Judge Tim Mills swore Chairman Matt McGowan into office for the new term, along with Vice Chairman Boyd Cable and member Randy Crone, during a Monday ceremony held in the Commissioners' Conference Room at the Pittsburg County Courthouse. All three serve on both the Board of Equalization and the Excise Board.
"I really enjoy being appointed to it," McGowan said afterward of serving on the boards. "it's a good learning experience."
Members of the Board of Equalization and the Excise Board are required by state law to be appointed by three separate entities: The Oklahoma Tax Commission, county commissioners and the district judge, or judges, in counties across Oklahoma. They are also required to reside in separate county commissioners' districts.
McGowan was appointed by the OTC; Pittsburg County commissioners appointed Cable, while District 18 District Judge Mike Hogan appointed Crone.
Between the two boards, the three members cover a variety of aspects of governmental-related finances.
In their role on the Equalization Board, the three-member panel hears appeals filed by those who disagree with the property valuations made for ad valorem property tax purposes by the Pittsburg County Assessor's Office.
"From April 1 through May 31, they conduct hearings on appeals on property valuations set by the county assessor," with a provision to extend the time if necessary, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell who serves as secretary for both the Board of Equalization and the Excise Board. County clerks across Oklahoma are directed to serve as secretary for the two entities in their respective counties.
McGowan said most of the appeals are filed by oil companies and pipeline companies. Residential property and other property owners sometimes file appeals as well.
Through the Excise Board, members are responsible for reviewing budgets in county government.
"The Excise Board looks over county spending," McGowan said.
That includes the budget for the entire county, as well as budgets for individual county offices. Those include offices operated by county elected officials, including county commissioners as well as the offices of the county clerk, county assessor, county treasurer, county sheriff and county court clerk.
County budgets for offices operated by appointees, such as the McAlester/Pittsburg County Office of Emergency Management and the Pittsburg County Health Department, whose administrator is appointed through the state, are also reviewed by the Excise Board.
The panel also works with public school districts in Pittsburg County, reviewing school budgets for each of the districts.
If any issues arise regarding any of the budgets in county government or the public schools, they are to be resolved before the the Excise Board members sign off on them.
Trammell said the Excise Board also has oversight over monthly cash fund appropriations for all elected county offices.
Members of the Pittsburg County Excise Board meet at 9 a.m. on the first and third Monday of each month in Trammell's County Clerk Office on the first floor of the county courthouse.
Trammell said when she is not available, such as when there is a county commissioners' meeting ongoing at the same time, County Clerk First Deputy Bobbi Hartsfield serves as secretary for the Board of Equalization and Excise Board meetings.
