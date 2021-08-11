County COVID vaccinations rates trend upward

Pittsburg County COVID-19 vaccinations keep trending upward, nearing the halfway mark for those who have received at least one of the three vaccines available in the county.
With reported COVID-19 cases on the rise in Pittsburg County, around the state and the nation, public health officials continue to urge those who have not already received a COVID-19 vaccination to get one.
Out of 37, 232 Pittsburg County residents who are 12 and older and eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccination, health officials said 16,735 of them have received at least one of the shots.
That amounts to 44.9% of those who are eligible to take the vaccine, said Regional/Pittsburg County Health Department Administrator Juli Montgomery.
Both the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines require two shots to be fully vaccinated, while the Johnson and Johnson vaccine requires a single shot.
Montgomery said 37.2%, or 13,845 Pittsburg County residents who are eligible to take the vaccine are fully-vaccinated, either by having two of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, or the single Johnson and Johnson vaccine.
The percentage of those vaccinated in Pittsburg County rises higher when it comes to those who are 65 and older, with 68% of those receiving at least one of the COVID-19 vaccinations. Out of 8,882 who are eligible in that age category, Montgomery said 6,042 of them have received at least one of the shots.
Nearly 61% of those who are 65 and older in Pittsburg County have been fully vaccinated.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states mRNA vaccines help cells make a protein that triggers an immune response to protect against infectious diseases. The vaccines do not give someone COVID-19, nor do the vaccines interact with DNA.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health's color-coded risk level lists Pittsburg County and most of the state at the orange, or moderate, level.
Public health officials would like to see the vaccination numbers climb higher. Free COVID-19 vaccinations for those who are 12 and older are available during regular hours at the Pittsburg County Health Department at 1400 E. College Ave. Appointments aren't required, but it's better if those wanting a vaccination call the health department first at 918-423-1267, said Montgomery.
"It's easier if you call and schedule, so you don't have to wait very long," she said.
Also, the Pittsburg County Health Department continues to provide outreach vaccination clinics for groups requesting them, Montgomery said. Outreach clinics can be arranged by contacting the health department.
