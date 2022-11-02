County Community Thanksgiving Dinner reservations begin

Organizers of the 37th Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner were set to take phone calls from those wanting to participate beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 3.
Those wanting to order a free Thanksgiving dinner can phone 918-423-7785, said Pittsburg County Clerk Hope Trammell. Her office will be taking the calls during regular business hours from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday through Friday, Trammell said. No calls will be answered over the weekend or on Nov. 11, when the courthouse will be closed for Veterans Day.
Trammell said preliminary arrangements for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner are going well.
"I think we're well-organized with it," Trammell said. "We just need people to call in so we will know how much to prepare for."
Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields agreed.
"It looks like everything is going on schedule," Fields said. "Food is ordered and the phone is up."
In addition to phoning in a reservation, written forms are available for those who want to participate in the dinner.
"My office will be delivering forms to the community centers on Wednesday," Fields said,
Once again this year there are no age or income guidelines. The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is open to any Pittsburg County resident who wants to participate.
Also again this year, all of the meals will be for pickups or carryouts, with no sit-down dinner served at a central location. Meals can be picked up at the Southeast Expo Center at 4500 U.S. Highway 270 beginning around 11 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, which this year is Thursday, Sept. 24.
Deliveries are available for those who are shut-in or without transportation, as long as arrangements are made in advance,with an address and directions needed to ensure the Thanksgiving Day deliveries.
Anyone who wants to serve as a volunteer driver to make home deliveries on Thanksgiving Day can phone the 918-423-7785 number or call Fields' office at 918 423-4726.
The Pittsburg County Community Thanksgiving Dinner is a local holiday tradition dating back to 1986. County officials, some members of their staffs and community volunteers get together every year to prepare the free holiday meal with trimmings, including a soft drink and dessert for anyone wanting to participate.
Food preparations for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner begin Friday, Nov. 18.
"We will start making cornbread at the Emergency Operations Center," Fields said. Preparations will continue the following Monday, Nov. 21.
Meanwhile, the city of Hartshorne has received forms for the 37th Annual Pittsburg County Elected Officials Community Thanksgiving Dinner and is ready to take calls at Hartshorne City Hall
Those in Hartshorne who are interested in receiving a meal for Thanksgiving can come come by City Hall and fill out a form, or call City Hall at 918-297-2544.
All meal forms for Hartshorne must be submitted on or before noon on Nov. 22.
Meals can be picked up at City Hall by 10:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day, with delivery available for those who are homebound.
McAlester City Treasurer Renee Montgomery said that she, along with City Clerk Elizabeth Wilson, Police Chief Jerry Ford and Animal Control/Codes Enforcement Officer Cathy Bailey normally go the Expo Center and pick up the meals for Hartshorne and Haileyville. Hartshorne volunteers make the deliveries in Hartshorne, while Haileyville will make its own deliveries.
Anyone who would like to help with orders or making deliveries in Hartshorne can contact City Hall at the 918-297-2544 number.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
