Pittsburg County commissioners are removing the mask mandate and other COVID-19-related restrictions required to enter the Pittsburg County Courthouse — but judges are keeping some restrictions in place for courtrooms.
Commissioners voted during their regular Monday meeting to remove COVID-19 restrictions on Pittsburg County property — which would affect the courthouse, offices in the courthouse, the commissioners' county barns and all other property belonging to the county.
Requirements to enter the courthouse are to be lifted as of 3 p.m. Friday, April 30.
Commissioners are also dropping the requirement that everyone must enter the courthouse through the handicapped entrance on the west side of the building, where a temperature-screening station is in place. Plans call to fully reopen the regular main entrance at the courthouse by 3.pm. on Friday afternoon.
District 2 Pittsburg County Commissioner Kevin Smith said prior to the meeting he wanted to remove the restraints and fully open the courthouse "due to lower numbers of COVID-19 cases in the state of Oklahoma and the county."
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman said Monday commissioners were ready to drop the mandates "due to reductions in numbers across the state and county."
Pittsburg County Associate District Judge Tim Mills attended the commissioners' meeting, where District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers asked him if he wanted to say anything before they voted on lifting the restrictions.
"As long as the courts have the ability to control what we do in our own space, we're OK with that," Mills said. He said judges have also discussed with the sheriff's office that more inmates can now be brought to the courthouse for court-related procedures.
Selman, who is chairman of the Pittsburg County Commission, said it will be up to each of the directors in the courthouse as to whether they continue with COVID-19 restrictions in their offices.
Mills said he plans to keep protocols in place for the courtroom, until there has been convincing evidence that herd immunity has been obtained through the COVID-19 vaccinations.
"We'll continue to be more safe than sorry, I guess," Mills said.
Selman said keeping the courthouse restrictions in place for the rest of the week gives those manning the temperature screening station notice it will be closing.
"I would give our guys on the front line a week," Selman said. "They can work through Friday."
After Mills left the meeting room, the News-Capital asked if he anticipated any changes in procedures for those entering courtrooms at the courthouse.
"No changes," Mills said, saying his plan is to maintain the status quo, which includes wearing a mask or other protective facial covering and social distancing. Mils said he has made announcements from the bench telling those in his courtroom they needed to socially distance if they were not already doing so.
"My thought process has been to listen to science, not the politicians — no offense," Mills said.
Mills has a mark in place in his courtroom for attorneys to approach no closer than six feet from the bench, which is another protocol he is keeping in place.
Asked if witnesses in some cases will still be required to wait in their car until they are notified it is time for them to testify, Mills said that will be handled on a case-by-case basis.
Protocols in place until Friday afternoon include the mandatory requirement for those entering the courthouse to enter through the handicapped entrance on the building's west side. They also must get their temperature checked and state what office they plan to visit and with whom they plan to conduct business. Upon entering the courthouse, they are supposed to wear a face mask or other protective facial covering.
Restrictions have been in place since 2020, enacted with the goal of helping slow the spread of COVID-19.
Smith, in his previous comments, said he wanted to make the courthouse more accessible to the public.
"It's their facility," Smith said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
