County commissioners to seek job applicants

Pittsburg County commissioners are sending out a call for job applicants.
Commissioners passed a resolution during this week's regular meeting to advertise for employment opportunities within Pittsburg County offices.
Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith said the applications are being sought for various offices within the county. Some county offices may have current job openings, while others may not.
Commissioners are going to advertise for job applicants because there is a shortage of ready applicants when job openings occur. Smith said there is a lack of completed applications for both courthouse workers as well as those who are looking for jobs working for the commissioners at their district barns or on county roads or other positions.
"We used to have a stack of applications," Smith said. "We just don't have any on-hand."
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman also said there's a need for new applicants.
"We need to fill some open positions," he said.
Smith said some positions might have particular requirements that must be met before an applicant is hired.
Commissioners said they didn't have a list ready of all open positions at the time of the meeting. Rather, they intend to gather the applications at the county commissioners' office and then send them to county offices as openings occur.
"They can drop them off here," Smith said of the completed applications. He said County Commission Clerk Sandra Crenshaw will then send the completed applications to county offices as needed.
Following the meeting, Pittsburg County Assessor Michelle Fields said she has a position open.
"It has some eduction requirements, after-hiring," she said, adding whoever is hired could get the required training after becoming a county employee.
With the situation varying between offices, Pittsburg County Treasurer Jennifer Hackler said she has no job openings at this time.
The resolution passed by commissioners state they intend to publish an advertisement for job applicants in the McAlester News-Capital as well as on the Pittsburg County website at pittsburg.okcounties.org, listed under job postings.
Anyone interested can apply in the Pittsburg County commissioners' office on the first floor of the Pittsburg County Courthouse at 115 E. Carl Albert Parkway, Room 100. Applications can be picked up at the commissioners' office. Also, applications can be obtained online at pittsburg.okcounties.org. Resumes may be sent to bocc@pittsburg.okcounties.org. Also, applications can be obtained online at pittsburg.okcounties.org.
All county positions have a starting pay of up to $2,750 per month, plus benefits, according to information for the advertisements. Individuals must have some computer knowledge, with a high school diploma or GED preferred.
Applications will be accepted through June 30, the information states.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.