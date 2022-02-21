Pittsburg County commissioners were busy early this week getting prepared for the winter storm forecast to hit the McAlester area, along with the rest of eastern Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, on Wednesday through Thursday.
"Mostly, we're picking up some salt in different places," said Commission Chairman/District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith.
The winter storm that hit the McAlester area earlier this month left the county's salt supply depleted, as commissioners and their crews used the salt to melt ice and snow on county roads and bridges, with an emphasis on dangerous intersections and steep grades.
"We used up 80 percent of what I had," Smith said, noting that the other commissioners had also used much of their existing salt supplies during the previous winter storm.
Commissioners were working together to try and replenish the salt supplies for all three districts. They had started gathering more salt in the aftermath of the previous storm, with efforts continuing this week.
They were also checking on equipment.
"We're trying to get our salt spreaders on, if we do need them" Smith said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman spearheaded some of the salt-gathering efforts in anticipation of this week's forecast winter storm, with sleet and freezing rain included in the forecast for Wednesday, through Wednesday night and into Thursday.
"I'm in Atoka right now getting a load of salt for all three districts," Selman told the News-Capital by phone on Monday afternoon. He said the salt he's picking up will be divided between the three districts.
"We'll split it up," Selman said.
He expected to get around 24 pallets of the salt, for use in helping melt snow and ice on county roads and bridges.
Selman said District 3 road crews will make sure everything's working on Tuesday, since the winter storm is forecast to hit the McAlester area on Wednesday. He also hoped this winter storm wouldn't be as severe as the other one earlier this month.
"Maybe it won't be as good as the last one," said Selman.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
