County budget shows more than $200,000 increase

Pittsburg County commissioners passed a new budget Monday that shows more than a $200,000 increase over the previous year's budget.
Commissioners passed the budget following a brief presentation from CPA Mike Kern, who prepared the document for the county.
It shows a total of $6,439,776.80 for the county's budget for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year. That compares to $6,227,626.04 for the preceding 2019-2020 Fiscal Year.
The new budget shows an increase of $212,150.76 when compared to the budget for the prior fiscal year. Commissioners said they initially did not know exactly what to expect when budget preparations began, given the unforeseen circumstances that unfolded this year. They were glad to have more money budgeted than they had first expected.
"It's a little more," said District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith of the new budget numbers. He said the budget did not increase by that amount because of pay raises.
"There were no pay raises overall," Smith said.
County Commissioner Chairman/District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers indicated he was glad to see more money budgeted for the new budget.
"It's a plus we're getting more," Rogers said.
District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman aslo said he's glad the budget increased, instead of the other way around.
"I'm glad we're plus, instead of minus," he said.
Smith attributed the increase to property valuations, including those for utility companies.
"This year, valuations came in a little bit more," Smith said. He noted that the budget, based on the valuations, does not reflect the entire time the county has been dealing with COVID-19 so far during the current year. He said more of that time period will be covered in the budget the county puts together in 2020 for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year.
"It will reflect next year," Smith said.
Commissioners passed the budget Monday with the provision that a correction will be made that called for two numbers to be added together, instead of listed separately.
Separate entries of $791,589.07 for maintenance and operations and $5,000 listed under grounds and capital should have been added together, instead of listed as separate items, said County Clerk Hope Trammell.
The amount of money involved did not change, she noted. Trammell said Kerns will have a copy of the budget with the correction available during next week's commissioners' meeting.
Smith made a motion for the corrected version to come before the commissioners during next week's meeting, so they can vote on the final, corrected version, with the other two commissioners agreeing.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
