County awards firefighting equipment bids

Pittsburg County commissioners have awarded bids to purchase vehicular equipment for two of their districts and for two rural fire departments.
Bids were awarded Monday on behalf of the Canadian Volunteer Fire Department and the Haywood/Arpelar Volunteer Fire Department, for the purchase of firefighting pumper trucks.
Commissioners awarded a bid for a 2011 E-One pumper through a lease purchase, with financing included, for the Canadian VFD. They awarded the $150,000 bid to Missouri Fire, for a 60-month lease-purchase on the pumper at 2.62% interest.
They also awarded a bid for the Haywood/Arpelar VFD, with the winning $68,000 bid coming from Herring Volunteer Fire and Rescue in Clinton, North Carolina for a 1999 E-One pumper. A member of the Haywood/Arpelar RFD, or one of its representatives, is expected to go to North Carolina to pick up the pumper and bring it back to Pittsburg County.
For District 1, commissioners awarded a $29,000 bid for a 2013 or newer demolition end dump trailer, awarded to Harrison Construction Service.
They also approved a lease-purchase agreement for a tractor and boom mower for District 3, purchased through the Oklahoma Department of Transportation Road Machinery and Equipment Revolving Fund for $155,960, with 3% interest bringing the interest total $4,678. The agreement calls for payments of $1,673.32 per month for 96 months, for a total cost of $160,638.
District 1 Commissioner Charlie Rogers, joined with District 2 Commissioner Kevin Smith and District 3 Commissioner Ross Selman, making votes to award the bids unanimous.
In other action, commissioners tabled an item calling for discussion and possible action on awarding a bid for a garage project at the Oklahoma State University Extension Center in McAlester.
Commissioners tabled the action after questions about concrete pillars, with one bid including the cost of concrete pillars, while the other two submissions did not.
Other questions regarded specifications about the size of a garage door, with discrepancies in the size of the door on the submitted bids, said County Clerk Hope Trammell.
Commissioners tabled the matter to give them time to obtain more information regarding discrepancies in the submitted bids.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
