A McAlester winery will host a grand opening for people to enjoy this weekend.
Country Aire Estates Winery had its soft opening in December 2020 and give offer wine, local cheese, fun and local bands for its grand opening weekend festivities on Friday and Saturday.
“It’s just going to be lots of fun,” co-owner Karen Stobaugh said.
The grand opening starts Friday when the winery is open from noon to 9 p.m. and will have local band Country Junction playing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Grand opening festivities continue Saturday with the same opening times and the band Route 358 playing from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Country Aire will have a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4 p.m. Friday, plus wine and local cheese tasting, selfie stations, barbecue, beer, yards game and more during business hours through Saturday.
A patio wraps around a barn-turned-modern-winery at 22 Country Aire Estates near the intersection of Hereford Lane and the U.S. Highway 69 frontage road.
The new winery had its soft opening in December 2020 as the newest addition to the Stobaugh wineries — including Whispering Meadows and Urban Wineworks.
Country Aire’s wines and labels feature family members, botanical elements and more for a laid-back, family atmosphere.
“Family is a big part of everything we do here,” Karen Stobaugh said. “It’s really important to us and to our community.”
Karen and Bob Stobaugh married at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Krebs and recently celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary.
The Stobaughs made wine and beer before taking viticulture and oenology courses through the Oklahoma State University Extension Office in Pittsburg County — later planting their first grapes on a family farm in Kiowa.
Now, they contract with eight grape growers across Oklahoma to make more than 50 wines, Karen Stobaugh said.
The Stobaughs also recently discovered at a family reunion that some of their extended family members have wineries in the Texas Hill Country near Fredericksburg, Texas.
“We kind of have it flowing in our genes from both sides of the families — and we didn’t know it,” Karen Stobaugh chuckled.
The Stobaughs opened Whispering Meadows Vineyards & Winery in downtown McAlester in 2006 and Urban Wineworks opened a few years later — first in Oklahoma City’s Plaza District.
Whispering Meadows is the mothership winery with a more traditional style, while Urban Wineworks is “a little more industrial, a little more modern, a little more edgy,” Karen Stobaugh said.
“Country Aire brings a little more of that farm-style, country feel,” Karen Stobaugh said. “And we want people to experience all three styles.”
The Stobaughs hope to soon start a wine trail for people to experience all three wineries.
But for now, they hope people enjoy some relaxation and some wine at the newest winery.
“We want people to come out and enjoy themselves,” Karen Stobaugh said.
Contact Adrian O’Hanlon III at aohanlon@mcalesternews.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.