McAlester city councilors voted to accept the resignation of Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, to call a special election to fill the position and to set a filing period for candidates — but the filing period contains dates that clash with election statutes.
After accepting Cox’s resignation, city councilors set a Feb. 8 Special Election to fill the vacant seat — which is the earliest date a special election to fill the vacant position can be called, according to the Pittsburg County Election Board.
City Attorney John T. Hammons then advised city councilors the candidate filing period for the vacant Ward 3 seat should begin Dec. 27 at 8 a.m. and close Jan. 5 at 5 p.m.
City councilors voted unanimously during their Tuesday night meeting to set the Feb. 8 election date and the dates of the candidate-filing period — although not yet in the form of a resolution, since a resolution was not prepared prior to the dates being presented and accepted by the council.
Immediately following the meeting, the News-Capital asked Mayor John Browne how the city council could pass a candidate filing period for the vacant Ward 3 seat that extended the filing period from Dec. 27 through Jan. 5.
Candidate filings for public office are for three-day periods in Oklahoma. Even if Dec. 31 is counted as a holiday because it’s New Year’s Eve, that would still leave a seven-business day candidate fling period for the vacant Ward 3 position on the city council, according to the dates city councilors accepted Tuesday night.
Browne referred questions on the matter to the city attorney, who had not yet left the Council Chambers at City Hall.
Asked about the matter, Hammons said he was following election requirements, summarizing a passage that said a filing period starting on a Monday at 8 a.m. should continue through 5 p.m. “on the next succeeding Wednesday.” Hammons said he interpreted that as meaning a filing period that started on a Monday should then continue through 5 p.m. on Wednesday of the following week.
The News-Capital maintained that the “next succeeding Wednesday” should be interpreted as stating the candidate filing period ends on the Wednesday of the same week that it began — not the week after. That would mean a candidate filing period that began at 8 a.m. on Dec, 27 should end at 5 p.m. on Dec. 29 — not Jan. 5.
McAlester City Clerk Cora Middleton, who was still in the Chambers, had also noticed the matter and agreed there was an issue with the extended Dec. 27 through Jan. 5 candidate filing period.
The News-Capital noted that candidate filing periods for all candidates in Oklahoma — whether for city councilor, governor or U.S. senator — is for three days, not for a time period that would extend over two consecutive weeks. Hadn’t Hammons, who once served as Muskogee’s youngest mayor, filed during a three-day filing period when he’d sought public office himself?
Hammons ultimately agreed, allowing that he may have misinterpreted “next succeeding Wednesday” as meaning the Wednesday of the following week. He then said the correct candidate filing dates for the Ward 3 seat should begin at 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 27, and close at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 29.
By then, city councilors had already accepted the Dec. 27 through Jan. 5 candidate filing period for the Ward 3 seat; the meeting had ended and most of the councilors had already left the building.
City councilors attending the meeting were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Zach Prichard, Ward 6 and Mayor Browne.
On Wednesday City Clerk Middleton said Hammons advised her that morning to include the correct Dec. 27-29 candidate filing period for the vacant Ward 3 seat in the election resolution she was preparing for presentation to the city council next week and he would explain what had happened. That would give city councilors an opportunity to vote on the correct dates for the Ward 3 candidate filing period, prior to the election resolution being presented to the Pittsburg County Election Board.
“I’m drafting it now with the correct dates,” Middleton said Wednesday. Middleton also said she had also tried to point out the issue with the extended election dates prior to the News-Capital asking about them, but she had been told at the time the Dec. 27-through-Jan. 5 candidate filing period was OK.
At the Pittsburg County Election Board Office, the News-Capital asked the election board Wednesday to confirm if Dec. 27-29 are the correct candidate-filing period dates for the city’s Feb. 8 special election for the Ward 3 seat.
After checking with the Oklahoma State Election Board, Assistant Election Board Secretary Carla Morris confirmed that from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Dec. 27-29 are indeed the correct dates for Ward 3 candidates to file their candidacy at the election board office. She also confirmed that Oklahoma has a three-day candidate filing period for those seeking public office.
Morris noted there will be a rare instance of the two-day candidate protest period for candidates to contest an opponent’s candidacy beginning one week and ending on another in connection with the Ward 3 special election.
The first day of the candidate contest period is on Thursday, Dec. 30, Morris said. Since the following day, Friday, Dec. 31, is considered a New Year’s Eve holiday, the Election Board Office will be closed, she said. Therefore the final day of the candidate contest filing period is from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 3, said Morris.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.