City councilors met again in a special closed executive session Thursday evening to once again consider hiring and approving a contract for a new McAlester city manager.
After meeting for 15 minutes in executive session, councilors returned to open session with no votes or polls taken, then voted to end the meeting.
City Attorney John T. Hammons is expected to pursue negotiations with some of the finalist candidates for the McAlester city manager’s post.
Councilors previously met in closed executive sessions during special meeting on May 23 and May 25 to interview four finalists for the post currently held by City Manager Pete Stasiak, who is set to retire June 30.
Following the May 25 meeting, city councilors directed McAlester City Attorney John T. Hammons to begin negotiations with the candidate considered at the time to be the first finalist for the job.
At the time, the city’s goal had been to have a contract in hand by June 2. With no agreement between the city and that candidate as of earlier this week, the city called the Thursday evening, June 2 special meeting.
Regarding the lack of an agreement with the candidate considered the first finalist for the job following the May 25 meeting, McAlester Mayor John Browne said “We gave the city attorney the parameters with which to negotiate.”
It appeared prior to the Thursday night meeting the city of McAlester and that candidate were at an impasse. Browne expected the city council to learn more during the closed session.
“During the executive session, the city attorney will fill us in on negotiations,” Browne said.
With no agreement in-hand, the city had the option of beginning negotiations with one of the other three finalists for the city manager’s post. Prior to the meeting, the mayor said “If the council fails to reach an agreement with the candidate in executive session this evening, we could direct the city attorney to begin negotiations with another candidate.”
The city council is represented in the city manager’s search by a hiring committee consisting of McAlester Mayor Browne, Vice Mayor/Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Eleven candidates applied for the job, Browne said, with one application incomplete and another five not meeting the minimum qualifications set forth in the City Charter.
That left the council with six candidates to consider, narrowed down to the final four who interviewed for the job.
Minimum qualifications for the McAlester city manager’s job call for a masters degree in public administration or a related discipline, along with two years experience in an appointed managerial or administrative position in a local government, or in the alternative, a Bachelor’s Degree and five years of experience.
Stasiak, who has been McAlester city manager for 13 years, informed the city council in December 2021 that he intended to retire, effective June 30, 2022. While Stasiak was required to give 60 days notice, he said he wanted to give the city council plenty of time to conduct the search for a new city manager.
City councilors voted in March to hire Oklahoma Municipal Management Services to conduct the job search for a new city manager after OMMS submitted a $12,500 proposal for the search.
