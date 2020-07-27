Councilor wants city to help buy face masks

McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens wants the city to allocate money to help local businesses buy face masks or other protective face coverings as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Stevens wants to allocate $30,000 to be used in the form of matching grants for the masks or other protective face coverings. His request is on the agenda for the next regular council meeting set for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 28, in the Council Chambers at City Hall.
It calls for the city councilors to "consider and act upon authorizing the city of McAlester to allocate funding in the amount of $30,000 to be used as matching grants for local businesses in purchasing face masks and/or face coverings."
Stevens is proposing that half the funds, or $15,000, come from the CARES Act, also known as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act passed by Congress and signed into law by President Donald Trump.
His proposal calls for the other half to be paid with $15,000 from city of McAlester economic development funds.
Under the proposal, face masks would be provided free of charge to the public upon entering an establishment in McAlester.
Business operators could then show the city receipts for purchasing the face masks or other protective coverings, up to or in excess of $250, and then city would match that amount. Money could be used either to buy more face masks or offset the cost of the protective face masks already purchased.
Stevens, in a message to City Manager Pete Stasiak, expressed hope that passing out the free face masks or other protective coverings will prove beneficial.
"I thinks this relieves the pressure of businesses trying to enforce, if there is a mandate in place or not, and will help keep our businesses substantially running, protect those at risk working/shopping, and help normalize something that has a low level of sacrifice for our community and neighbors," Stevens said in the communication with Stasiak
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Monday he is not necessarily opposed to the proposal, but he hoped to learn more at the Tuesday night meeting.
"I want to hear some more about it," Browne said.
The mayor said if the measure passes, he prefers the city offer immediate funds for the face mask purchases.
"I would prefer to do it as matching funds, not a reimbursement," Browne said. If a business owner, for example, says he's going to buy $100 worth of masks, Browne suggested making $50 available immediately, with the business owner showing the city the receipt after the purchase is completed.
Stevens sent his request on Wednesday, July 22, asking for the matter to be included on the agenda for the July 28 city council meeting.
He made the request prior to the July 23 meeting when city councilors passed by a split 4-to-3 vote a measure that requires everyone in McAlester to wear a face mask or other protective facial covering. A companion measure to declare the issue an emergency failed — which, if passed, would have made the provision go into effect immediately.
The face mask covering requirement is now set to go into effect 30 days after the measure was enacted.
Mayor Browne and Stevens were joined by Ward 4 Councilor James Brown and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard in voting "yes" to pass the requirement that face masks be worn in public settings in McAlester where social distancing is not possible.
Voting "no" against the measure were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.h
