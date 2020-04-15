Council vote nixes disaster relief proposal

McAlester city councilors decided not to set up a local disaster relief program with a 5-2 vote not to adopt the measure.
Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard proposed the McAlester Area Local Economic Disaster Relief Program. Prichard wanted to establish a program so small businesses and nonprofits could access economic disaster relief through a loan or grant program funded by city economic development funds.
Following a lengthy debate, Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith cited what he perceived as numerous problems and presented a motion not to adopt the program.
Voting in favor of Smith's motion not to adopt were Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, Ward 4 Councilor James Brown, Ward 5 Councilor Maureen Harrison and Mayor John Browne. Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens voted against it.
Prichard said the program would be a way to help small businesses in McAlester that are struggling due to the nonessential business shutdown ordered because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
His plan called for $750,000 to be available for loans or grants, with the idea of using available economic development funds.
During a previous meeting, an amount of more than $1 million was mentioned as the amount of city economic development funds in the bank.
However, when the News-Capital made a records request this week for how much in unencumbered funds were in the city's economic development account, the amount was $701,845. For example, grants from the state Oklahoma Military Planning Commission can be used only for military-related purposes.
Prichard said he became aware of the available amount and suggested additional funding might come from another city source.
His proposal suggested that $750,000 be made available to businesses or nonprofits in Pittsburg County for loans at 3% interest, with a maximum $50,000 loan.
Eligibility requirements include being in business as of April 1, 2019, and having no more than 25 employees. Other requirements include being able to prove at least a 50% revenue decrease from March 10 through April 10, 2020, compared to the same period in 2019.
Funds would be required to be used on payroll costs, as defined by the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Prichard's proposal required the city's Economic Development staff to prepare loan applications for availability by April 20-24. The staff would loan score applications based on length of business operations, revenue loss and need.
Staff would present recommendations to the city council, acting as the McAlester Economic Development Authority, on April 28. Prichard also suggested getting a McAlester bank involved to administer the program.
City attorney Joe Ervin said the city could not loan money to businesses outside city limits and said the city could not have a bank administer city funds.
Smith said he thought there were so many problems with the proposal he didn't know where to begin.
Referring to city staff, Smith said "They are not bankers" and questioned having them score loan applications and administer loans.
The city's Economic Development staff consists of one person — Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour, except for a secretary who works half-time with another city office.
Both Smith and Mayor Browne said the federal CARES program is kicking in and is in a position to offer much more in aid than the city has available. Browne also said the city is already facing some tough financial times of its own.
Smith said the funds the city could make available would be a drop in the bucket toward what's needed. Councilor Cox suggested holding off on a decision.
"Wouldn't it be prudent to table it a few days?" Browne didn't agree.
"I don't think we should spend any of that money," the mayor said. "I would be against tabling it."
Prichard continued to advocate for his proposal, with support from Stevens.
"I can't think of a better use of tax money than to support our local businesses," he said. Prichard, who several weeks ago presented the motion to order a temporary shutdown of nonessential businesses in McAlester, said the council should now act to help those businesses.
Following the vote, Prichard said he had done all he could to convince the council to adopt the program. He encouraged those affected to contact the councilors who voted against the measure.
Attending the meeting in-person were Mayor Browne, Stasiak, Smith and Harrison, along with City Clerk Cora Middleton. The remainder of the council called in for the meeting, something allowed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
