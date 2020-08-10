Council to look at $100 fines for facial protection violators

The matter of $100 fines set to take effect Aug. 23 for those not following the city of McAlester’s face covering ordinance is on the agenda for the city council’s Tuesday night meeting — but it’s set for discussion only.
McAlester Mayor John Browne set the matter for the city council’s Aug. 11 meeting, but he said it was inadvertently placed on the council agenda for discussion only. Browne said he intended to call for discussion and action regarding the $100 fine for violators of the city’s recent ordinance requiring the COVID-19 pandemic face coverings.
“I wanted to bring it up for action, but for some reason it got on the agenda for discussion only,” Browne said.
That means city councilors could not vote during their Tuesday night meeting to remove the $100 fine for failure to wear face masks or other protective facial coverings — even if they wanted.
Browne would like to have the $100 eliminated.
“My goal and my vote right now is to remove it,” Browne said Monday.
He said he intended to strike the fine before the vote requiring the protective facial coverings passed, but forgot because he had his mind on other things before the council voted to pass the measure on a split 4-3 vote during the July 23 meeting.
Browne said he’s prepared to call a special meeting requiring action to remove the $100 fine if that appears feasible following the meeting Tuesday night.
“That’s depending on how the meeting goes, as for as support or lack of support,” Browne said. “If necessary, I will call a special meeting prior to the ordinance taking effect on August 23.”
A special meeting would be necessary because the council’s next regular meeting is set for Aug. 25 — two days after the ordinance calling for $100 fines for the face mask violations is set to go into effect.
Although the city council can’t take a vote Tuesday night on whether to remove the fine or let it take effect, Browne hopes to get a sense of which councilors would, or would not, support such a measure.
“You can’t take a vote, but you can get a strong feeling from the discussions,” Browne said. The mayor said it would also be good for constituents to learn how their city councilors feel about the issue.
Browne noted that even if the $100 fine for face mask violations is removed, other methods of enforcing the provision will remain in place, essentially for those who refuse to put on a protective facial covering when entering a public setting in McAlester or who refuse to leave the premises when told to do so.
Violations could include disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct or criminal trespass, the mayor said.
Although city councilors passed the ordinance requiring the wearing of face masks or other protective facial barriers in public settings on Aug. 23 by the 4-3 split vote, a follow-up measure to declare it an emergency so it would take effect immediately fell a vote short of the 5 needed for an emergency declaration.
As a result, the mandate was set to go into effect 30 days following the July 23 meeting, with City Attorney Joe Ervin determining the date to be Aug. 23, with the 30-day countdown beginning July 24.
Those voting in favor of passing the ordinance during the July 23 meeting were Browne, Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 4 Councilor James Browne and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard.
Voting against the facial-covering mandate were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
