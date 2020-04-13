McAlester city councilors are to consider several items related to the COVID-19 pandemic — including possible aid to businesses and nonprofits, as well as making more sick leave available to affected city employees.
Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard wants the council to adopt a McAlester Local Economic Disaster Relief Program during its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. Tuesday.
"I want to get financial relief to local organizations affected by the situation," Prichard said Monday. "We have the potential to act quicker than the federal relief to businesses and nonprofits."
He noted it's a decision that will have to be made by the city council.
Prichard wants to make up to $750,000 available through the disaster relief program, with the money coming from the city's economic development funds to be set aside for businesses or nonprofits affected by COVID-19.
Under Prichard's proposal, the city's economic development staff would run the project. The McAlester Economic Development Authority, which consists of the city council, would decide who gets approved for a loan or grant.
Prichard spoke of getting financial institutions involved. A major part of the project would be administering the loans or grants.
"I've heard of other communities working with banks," he said.
Prichard, who owns a downtown McAlester business, said he's had numerous conversations with people in the area who say their business or nonprofit has been adversely affected because of the pandemic.
"We have a responsibility to use the resources we have to help these people," said Prichard, who said he has no intention of applying for one of the loans himself.
A draft of the plan shows how it could help fill gaps in federal or state programs to mitigate adverse impacts to the local economy and government services.
Maximum loans of $50,000 per organization would be offered for a 10-year term, with a 3% interest rate. Grants would not have to be repaid.
Several eligibility requirements are included. A profit or nonprofit in Pittsburg County must have been in business as of April 1, 2019; must have no more than 25 employees; and must prove at least a 50% decrease in revenue from March 10 through April 10, 2020, when compared to the same time in 2019.
Any city funds loaned or granted would be required for use on payroll costs as defined by the CARES Act.
The city's economic development staff would prepare applications, available April 20-24.
City staff would score applications, based on several factors, including the length of business operations, the loss of revenue and need. The proposal calls for the staff to present recommendations to the City Council, which also acts as the McAlester Economic Development Authority, on April 28.
Also, McAlester Mayor John Browne has asked for discussion and possible action to award any city employee an additional 80 hours of sick leave should the employee contact the COVID-19 virus or be quarantined due to contact with someone who has been diagnosed positive for the virus.
On another matter, a closed executive session is included on the agenda "to discuss the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion termination, disciplining or resignation of all city employees."
Browne said he intends to make a motion that the matter be stricken because of the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act.
The Open Meeting Act states executive sessions are permitted for several purposes, including discussing "the employment, hiring, appointment, promotion, demotion, disciplining, or resignation of any individual salaried public officer or employee."
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com
