Council to begin search for new city manager

McAlester city councilors have started the preliminary steps in the search for new city manager.
At the request of Mayor John Browne, city councilors approved Tuesday night the creation of a hiring committee for the city manager's post along with a related directive for city staffers to begin researching executive hiring firms in a search to fill the position.
Browne appointed Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright to serve along with himself on a hiring committee to begin the search for a new city manger.
Current City Manager Pete Stasiak submitted a letter at the last city council meeting in December informing city councilors of his intention to retire at the end of the fiscal year, on June 30, 2022, when his current contract expires.
Although Stasiak was only required to give 60 days notice, he said he wanted to give the city council plenty of time to search for a replacement while he was still on the job.
Prior to the meeting, Browne spoke about how he envisions the process. He said the plan is to have the city staff send out requests for proposals to executive search firms.
"They will submit them to us," Browne said of the RFPs, with the city then selecting the executive search firm with the best offer. Whatever executive search team is selected, will then begin the search for prospective city managers.
"As soon as we get prospective applicants, the committee will do a preliminary round of interviews to get the pool down to a manageable number for the entire council to interview," Browne said.
"We're giving ourself plenty of time," he said, noting Stasiak's retirement is effective June 30.
If everything goes smoothly and according to plan, Browne doesn't expect the first round of interviews to begin for at least six weeks.
Stasiak originally came to McAlester in February, 2009 when he was hired as the city's director of Planning and Community Development. After then-City Manager Mark Roath resigned in September 2009 to accept a position as city manager in Alamogordo, New Mexico, Stasiak was appointed to serve as interim city manager.
City councilors hired an executive search company during that city manager search, finslly promoting Stasiak to the position in April 2010.
"i'm entirely happy with the job Pete has done," Browne said. "In a position like Pete's, you have 18,000 bosses. There's no way you can please everybody."
Browne said the city has made big strides while Stasiak's been city manager and things are starting to happen. He said those things don't just occur on their own; they require lots of planning.
"Pete's had a plan for the city of McAlester and it's starting to come to fruition," Browne said. "He's done a great job."
Some of the projects currently underway include the city embarking on a $32.5 million project to replace many of the city's old water transmission and distribution lines, the Shops at McAlester retail shopping center project currently under construction near the U.S. Highway 69 and Fourteenth Street intersection and the asphalt overlay project underway at various spots around the city.
Browne expressed his confidence the council will find some promising candidates when the search for a new city manager begins.
"I'm confident we will come up with a good city manager," Browne said. "It's a process; it will take some time."
He also asked for patience by city residents during the new city manager's transition period.
"When we hire one, it will take some time to get up-to-speed," said Browne.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.