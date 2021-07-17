Council takes no action on city ward redistricting

Action on redistricting the six wards in the city of McAlester will have to wait a little longer.
That's because the city council took no action on an agenda item relating to the issue during this week's city council meeting.
The last item on the regular meeting agenda called for discussion and possible action to appoint representatives to the McAlester Ward Redistricting Committee. Each city councilor and the mayor were to appoint a representative to examine and redraw any ward boundary lines based on the result of the 2020 Census, with the task of making each ward as equitable in population as they can.
After the matter opened for discussion, Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith said he wanted to nominate Chris Plunkett to represent Ward 1, while Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox said he selected former city councilor Travis Read for Ward 3.
McAlester Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, who presided over the meeting due to the absence of Mayor John Browne, said he selected Jeremy Beaver to handle the Ward 2 redistricting duties.
When it rolled over to Ward 5 City Councilor Billy Jack Boatright, he said he was nominating Randy Roden to handle the Ward 5 redistricting duties. Someone said that Roden, who previously said he plans to be a candidate for the vacant Ward 4 city council seat, does not live in the Fifth Ward.
It then moved to Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard, who indicated he did not yet have a nominee.
Stevens then said he was withdrawing the Ward redistricting item — but the council took no votes on the matter. Instead, they moved on to recess the regular council meeting and move into a meeting as the McAlester Public Works Authority without a vote on anything related to the item on ward redistricting.
Although the McAlester City Charter requires city councilors to live in the wards they represent, it has no such requirement for those serving on the city's ward redistricting commission.
Section 6.04 of the McAlester City Charter addresses redistricting. After specifying there shall be six city council wards in McAlester, it states "There shall be a Ward Commission consisting of seven members."
It contains no requirement that an individual on the ward boundary redistricting commission must reside within the ward the commission member represents. The only requirement is that each of the six ward representatives be appointed by an individual city councilor.
"Each City Council person shall appoint one member to the Commission," the passage states. "These six members shall, with the affirmative vote of at least four, choose the seventh member who shall be chairperson."
While it does not address any other requirements for appointment to the Redistricting Commission, it does include a prohibition.
"No member of the Commission shall be an elected official or be employed by the City," the McAlester City Charter states.
It also sets a time frame for getting the Ward Commission in place.
"The City Council shall appoint the Commission no later than one year and five months before the first general election of the City Council after each federal
decennial census, or no later than one year and five months before the first general election in a non-census year selected by the City Council upon a three-fourths (3 /4) majority vote," the City Charter states. The Commission's term is to end upon adoption of a ward plan, the City Charter continues.
It also states in the event of a vacancy on the Commission by death, resignation or otherwise, the city council shall appoint a new member to serve the balance of the term remaining.
Protection is offered against attempts to remove members of the Ward Commission.
"No member of the Ward Commission shall be removed from office by the City Council except for cause and upon notice and hearing," the City Charter states.
"In the event of a vacancy on the Commission by death, resignation or otherwise, the City Council shall appoint a new member to serve the balance of the term remaining," the City Charter continues.
It specifies members of the Ward Commission shall serve without compensation, but allows for assistance from the city as well as resources needed for the task involved.
"The Commission may require agencies of City government to provide technical assistance. The Commission shall have a budget as provided by the City Council," states the City Charter.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.