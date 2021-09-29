McAlester city councilors are calling a Feb. 8, 2022, special election to fill the vacant Ward 3 seat on the McAlester City Council and also set the candidate filing dates.
City councilors also passed a resolution Tuesday night setting the three-day candidate-filing period for the Ward 3 office on Dec. 27-28-29, 2021. Candidates interested in running for the Ward 3 city seat can file for the post from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. over those three days at the Pittsburg County Election Board Office in McAlester.
The Ward 3 seat became vacant after Steve Cox resigned from the position, effective Sept. 14.
Since the Ward 3 set will remain vacant until a new city councilor is elected in February, McAlester Mayor John Browne plans to hold a series of meetings in Ward 3 to make sure ward residents' concerns are heard by a representative from City Hall — much as he did in Ward 4 until Randy Roden's recent election to fill that post.
"The ward is going to have a significant period of time without representation," Browne noted. He plans to hold the Ward 3 meetings to make sure residents' concerns are heard by a representative from City Hall until a new Ward 3 city councilor is elected.
Browne said Wednesday the first Ward 3 meeting is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 19, with the location still to be determined.
"I haven't found a venue yet," Browne said.
Pittsburg County Election Board Secretary Tonya Barnes previously told the News-Capital that because of state election laws, the city of McAlester could not hold a special election to fill the vacant council seat any sooner than the February date.
"The earliest they can have a special election for the city is Feb. 8, 2022," Barnes said.
Cox left office by submitting a resignation letter to Mayor John Browne, dated Tuesday, Sept. 14, stating "I regret to inform you of my resignation from the McAlester City Council, effective today. It has been my pleasure to work with all of you and to represent this community.
"I wish you all the best in future endeavors and moving the city of McAlester forward," Cox concluded.
Browne said Cox resigned due to a promotion in his job at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant.
"He got a promotion where he will have more responsibilities and some of those responsibilities will involve some interaction with the city of McAlester," Browne said shortly after Cox left office. Legal advice Cox received from McAAP advised him to resign from the city council so there will be no question of a conflict of interest, the mayor said.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
