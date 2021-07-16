Council selects new city attorney

A new city attorney is representing the city of McAlester.
City councilors selected John Hammons, of Muskogee, as the new city attorney. That requires Hammons to be available for city council meetings and at other meetings, legal and court actions, or other related events where he may be needed to legally represent the city.
"It's an absolute joy and pleasure to represent the city council," Hammons said after his selection as the new McAlester city attorney at this week's city council meeting.
With the meeting agenda calling for discussion and possible action on the selection/appointment of a new city attorney, the matter was moved to the first action item. Following the vote to select Hammons for the position, he took a seat amongst the council to begin his legal representation of the city.
Working with city councils is nothing new for Hammons, who is a founding member of the Hammons, Hamby and Price law firm in Muskogee. He currently serves as city attorney for the city of Checotah. He also serves as municipal judge for the city of Fort Gibson.
His experience regarding cities goes back even further.
In 2008, at the age of 19, Hammons was elected mayor of Muskogee, making him one of the youngest mayors in the U.S. He served as Muskogee mayor for two terms, for 2008-to-2012, focusing on infrastructure improvements and economic development.
Hammons is a fourth-generation Oklahoman and a citizen of the Cherokee tribe. Following his graduation from the University of Oklahoma School of Law, he served as assistant attorney general of the Cherokee Nation, before founding the Muskogee law firm.
He is admitted to practice law in the courts of the state of Oklahoma, all United States District Courts in Oklahoma, the United States Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit, the courts of the Cherokee Nation, the courts of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation and the courts of the Choctaw Nation.
He replaces the law firm of Ervin and Ervin in serving as McAlester city attorney, with both Joe Ervin and Bill Ervin representing the city at various times. The Ervin Law Firm completed its contract with the city for the 2020-2021 Fiscal Year, which ended June 30, but did not seek a new contract for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year, which began July 1.
Hammons was among five initial applicants to interview for the McAlester city attorney's position.
City councilors initially offered a contract for the position in June to local attorney Mark Fields. Before an agreement with Fields was finalized, some circumstances changed, according to Mayor John Browne.
That led to some of the councilors wanting to take another look at applicants for the city attorney's post.
All of the city councilors at this week's city council meeting voted to select Hammons as the new city attorney. Voting "yes" in support of Hammons were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Cully Stevens, Ward 2; Steve Cox, Ward 3; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Zach Prichard, Ward 6.
