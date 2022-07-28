McAlester city councilors have agreed to raise utility rates for municipal water and sewer services by another 3.5%, in addition to the 3% increase previously passed in February.
City Clerk Cora Middleton said Wednesday the new 3.5% rate increase will go into effect Aug. 1.
Mayor John Browne said he had asked for the matter to be placed on the city council's regular meeting agenda this week.
City staff had previously requested a 7% increase back in February, based on the 7% Consumer Price Index then in place for the period ending December, 2021. At the time, the majority of city councilors wanted to hold off on the full 7% increase recommended by city staff. Instead, they opted to pass a 3% price increase for city utilities in February, with plans to revisit the matter in 6 months to see if any changes needed to be made.
During the city council's regular meeting this week, City of McAlester Chief Financial Officer Sherri Swift referred to the February action when asking the council to approve an additional 3.5% increase,
"A few months ago, we brought this to you," Swift said, noting the council previously passed the 3% increase in February.
"We're bringing it back for 3.5 percent," she said.
McAlester Mayor John Browne interjected some comments, noting the Consumer Price Index was 7% in February.
"We were not willing to go to 7 percent," Browne said of the February meeting when the council opted to approve a lesser 3% increase. He said the current CPI is about 9%. By approving the request to raise the city's utility rates by another 3.5% on top of the 3% previously passed in February, Browne said the total utility rate increase for the year would still be below the CPI's current 9.1% rate.
Joining Browne in voting for the additional 3.5% rate increase Tuesday night were Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Browne said Wednesday he felt he and the rest of the city council had no choice but to pass the new utility rate increase.
"From the very first, we were trying to lessen the impact on the citizens," Browne said. He acknowledged a 3.5% increase can have an affect on some people living on fixed incomes.
"When the recommendation was 7 percent, we did everything we could to keep it less than that," he said, referring to the previous 3% increase city councilors passed in February.
Now, with the CPI at 9.1%, the city also faces mounting expenses, he noted. Those include the costs of operations at the city's water treatment plant and the increased cost in chemical used to treat the water.
"We don't want to increase the burden, but the burden has been increased on us," he said. "To provide the same services, we can't fall farther behind."
CPI statistics for July will be released Aug. 10, with June the latest full month where statistics are currently available from the U.S. Department of Labor. Browne predicted the CPI would go down somewhat when new statistics are released in August, due to a reduction in the price of gasoline over recent days.
Current information from the Department of Labor's Bureau of Labor Statistics show the biggest increases in the June numbers are in energy and food costs.
The all items index increased 9.1% for the 12 months ending June, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending November 1981. The all items less food and energy index rose 5.9% over the last 12 months.
The energy index rose 41.6% over the last year, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1980. The food index increased 10.4% for the 12-months ending June, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending February 1981.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
