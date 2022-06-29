Council OKs lower Republic price increase, fuel fee

McAlester city councilors agreed to the second of two options regarding a proposed price increase from Republic Services, Inc., which provides trash and garbage pickup services for the city.
Jimmy Skipper, who oversees local Republic operations, initially requested a 4.2% price increase — 2.2% higher than the original 2% annual increase that's already included in the city's agreement with Republic. Skipper cited rising fuel costs and inflation as the reason for raising the prices the company charges the city.
During a previous meeting, city councilors asked for more information before making a decision on the original request for a 4.2% price increase — and wanted to know if the Fuel Recovery Fee charge would go away if fuel prices go down again.
Skipper returned during the Tuesday night council meeting at City Hall with two options presented by Republic. One called for the original 4.2% permanent price increase, with another option calling for a lower base price increase, along with a variable fuel fee.
The second option sought a 2% permanent fixed price increase, accompanied by a variable fuel fee. Option 2 calls for the fuel fee to be dropped when the average price per gallon falls to $3.99 or lower, James Gilbert, of Republic Services, said in a letter to McAlester City Manger Pete Stasiak.
City councilors unanimously voted to go with Option 2. New prices are set to go into effect on Friday, July 1, which is the first day of the city's fiscal year.
McAlester Mayor John Browne said Wednesday that Option 2 seemed the best course to take.
"The first option was a 4.2% increase that would have been on every bill every month," Browne said. "Our question was what happens when fuel prices go down? That's when they came back with a second option with the 2% increase and a rolling six-month fuel charge."
Browne noted that in an example presented to the city council, that would result in an average 41 cent increase for the average city water customer for the first month, although some bills would be higher or lower.
"The bills will fluctuate a little each month," Browne said. "I believe it's in the best interest for citizens of McAlester to have the smaller monthly rate increase than to have the higher 4.2% rate increase.
"We are at an historic high on inflation," Browne said. "That cannot continue." He predicted prices will eventually level out.
"Had we gone with the 4.2% increase, that would have been on there forever," said Browne. He acknowledged the plan the city council went with could be a little more initially, but he thinks it will be lower over a period of time when the price of fuel eventually begins to lower.
"It has the potential to come down," Browne said. "If we had taken the 4.2% option, it would have been on there permanently. We're betting on lower fuel prices."
The Fuel Recovery Fee goes into effect when the average cost of diesel fuel exceeds $4 per gallon over a six-month period, according to information distributed to city councilors. "The FRF is to be determined by cross-referencing that average monthly-published price per gallon (Midwest #2 Diesel) as reported by the U.S. Energy Information Administration.
"The FRF will be reevaluated at the end of each six-month period and removed when the average price per gallon reduces to $3.99 or less." The fuel Fuel Recovery Fee will apply to all account types at the city: Residential, commercial and industrial.
Gilbert said in his letter to Stasiak that the annual adjustment will be fixed until the agreement is terminated or renewed. "Additionally, the agreement allows Republic to increase the rates for services as a result of increases in costs incurred due to many factors, including increased fuel costs," the letter continues.
"As you know, the increased fuel cost has taken a toll on most businesses that rely on transportation. Republic has seen a 65% increase in the diesel fuel cost per gallon since bidding on the original agreement in 2020," the letter continues.
"Due to the increased cost, Republic is requesting a permanent price increase of 4.2% to take effect July 1, 2022," Gilbert continues in the letter, then offered a second option.
In the alternative, Republic is offering a 2% permanent fixed PI and a variable fuel fee added to the account, the letter continues, referring to the Option 2 that would be approved by the city council. "This variable fee would be removed when the average price per gallon reduces to $3.99 or less."
Joining McAlester Mayor John Browne in making the vote unanimous to approve Option 2 with the 2.2% price increase along with a variable fuel fee were Vice Mayor/Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith; Justin Few, Ward 2; Cliff House, Ward 3; Randy Roden, Ward 4; Billy Jack Boatright, Ward 5 and Kevin Beaty, Ward 6.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.