Charging stations for electric vehicles in city-owned public parking spaces may begin popping up around the city of McAlester.
McAlester city councilors approved a measure on a split 5-to-2 vote to allow for the permitting and installation of electric charging stations on select city rights-of way-on public streets and sidewalks.
"We're simply trying to get ahead of the technological curve," city of McAlester Economic Development Director Kirk Ridenour said Wednesday.
"This is going to come at an increasingly fast pace," Ridenour said of the expected increase of electric vehicles in the future. "We want to make sure we have the capacity to accommodate it."
City councilors not only approved the measure during their regular Sept. 22 Tuesday night meeting at City Hall, on motions from Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard and Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, they expanded the areas where electric charging stations can be installed on city property, as long as the requirements are met.
Prichard made a motion to include all of Choctaw Avenue in Downtown McAlester, from Main Street to Sixth Street, as locations where individual charging stations could be permitted.
Stevens made a motion to include the Old Town area along North Main Street, from Electric Avenue to Rock Avenue. Both measures passed.
Other streets where the charging stations can be permitted include:
• Washington Avenue, from A Street to Fifth Street.
• Chickasaw Avenue, from Main Street to Third Street.
• Cherokee Avenue, from Main Street to Third Street.
• First Street, from Adams Avenue to Carl Albert Parkway.
• Second Street, from Adams Avenue to Kiowa Avenue.
• Third Street, from Washington Avenue to Wyandotte Avenue.
• Fifth Street, from Washington Avenue to Chickasaw Avenue.
Provisions in the ordinance limit the number of electronic charging stations allowing in the public parking places to no more than four per block.
The city requires several things from anyone wanting to install an electronic charging station in a city parking space, including:
• A completed and signed application.
• A site plan of the proposed location.
• Proof of ownership of the adjacent property or permission from the property owner.
• A description and a schedule of the construction to occur.
• Acknowledgement from the electric utility company on its ability to serve the electronic charging station.
Whoever is permitted to install the meter must pay for all of the installation and other construction costs, as well for any repairs or later removals.
A public parking space with an electric charging station installed by an individual or business is still a public parking space and any vehicle can park there, Ridenour said.
"I'm hoping someone who is not driving an EV will respect it is a charging station," he said.
Ridenour said a nominal fee is in place for the electronic charging station for an electrical inspection by the city. No permit fee is in place.
The city is expected to obtain revenue in a couple of ways.
"It being a metered source, we will get sales tax from the use of the electricity and a franchise fee," Ridenour said.
Voting in favor of passing the charging station ordinance were Stevens and Prichard, along with Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox, Vice Mayor/Ward 4 Councilor James Brown and Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright.
Voting "no" were Mayor John Browne and Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith.
Ridenour said anyone seeking to apply for one of the permits should apply through the city's Community Development office, headed by Jayme Clifton.
However, there's at least one more step to complete before the city can begin accepting applications.
City employees first have to draft an application form, said Ridenour.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
