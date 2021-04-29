Council offers city manager new contract

McAlester city councilors offered City Manager Pete Stasiak a new contract — and Stasiak intends to sign the document once he receives it.
"I'm pleased to be moving forward one more year with the city," Stasiak said following a vote by the city council to offer him the contract renewal.
Stasiak did not have the contract in-hand after the Tuesday night McAlester City Council meeting because the final elements were approved only after the council took a vote following a closed-door executive session. Following the executive session, the city council reconvened in open session to take a vote on the proposed contract.
City councilors who were present for the meeting voted unanimously to make the contract offer. Stasiak is expected to get the contract this week or next week.
"I anticipate signing the contract," Stasiak said. If things proceed as anticipated, the council is expected to vote on accepting the contract once Stasiak signs the document.
Included in the contract is a 4% increase in Stasiak's base pay, moving it from the current amount of $138,000 annually to $143,520, said McAlester Mayor John Browne. It's set to go into effect July 1, the beginning of the city's new 2021-2022 Fiscal Year.
Stasiak did not receive a raise during the current 2020-2021 Fiscal Year when he signed the contract last year. His base pay had remained at the same $138,000 level it had been set at during the 2019-2020 Fiscal Year, which had begun July 1, 2019. During last year's contract negotiations, Stasiak agreed to take the same unpaid furlough days and retirement benefit contribution reductions that all city employees took as the COVID-19 pandemic had began to spread.
Stasiak said he's glad to stay on as city manager because there are a number of city projects he wants to see through to completion.
"Great things are happening for McAlester," he said.
Browne expressed satisfaction at the outcome.
"I'm glad we've been able to work this out," Browne said.
"We're very happy with the job the city manager does and glad we'll be able to work together for another year." Browne said projects they want to see through to completion include the new highway shopping center currently under construction and repairs to the city's water system.
"I know the city manager feels the same way," Browne said.
The mayor said that when Stasiak does leave the city's employment, the city is required to buy back his accumulated unused leave. A change in the proposed new contract gives the city the option of buying back up to 150 hours of Stasiak's accumulated leave twice a year, in January and July, for a total of 300 hours a year, while Stasiak is still employed with the city, Browne said.
Voting in favor of the contract at the Tuesday night meeting were Browne, Ward 1 Councilor Weldon Smith, Vice Mayor/Ward 2 Councilor Cully Stevens, Ward 5 Councilor Billy Jack Boatright and Ward 6 Councilor Zach Prichard. Ward 3 Councilor Steve Cox did not attend the meeting and the Ward 4 seat remains vacant.
The city manager's contract comes before the city council on an annual basis. Contract negotiations must be completed by June 30 each year, so the contract will be in effect by July 1 when the new fiscal year begins.
Contact James Beaty at jbeaty@mcalesternews.com.
